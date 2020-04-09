Second round of gift card program supporting downtown Tucson businesses starts Friday

Downtown Tucson Partnership will launch a second round of offering free money to patrons who buy gift cards for their favorite downtown Tucson businesses starting Friday.

Patrons who buy $25 gift cards will get an additional $10 added to each card for free. The organization is selling another 1,000 starting Friday with the help of Rio Nuevo, who donated the $10,000 to fund the program.

During the first round of the organization's Gift Card Incentive Program, 1,000 cards were sold in a little more than 24 hours, the organization said.

The organization says the $35,000 investment will go directly to the area businesses "when they need it most." The list includes restaurants, museums, breweries, boutiques, hotels, grocers, spas and gyms.

DOWNTOWN TUCSON, AZ, April 9, 2020 – Downtown Tucson Partnership (DTP) is stepping up again to infuse cash into the downtown community through the DTP Gift Card Incentive Program, this time with help from Rio Nuevo. The great success of the first round of gift cards, which sold out in just a little more than 24 hours, led Rio Nuevo to generously provide the $10,000 required to fund another 1,000 gift cards. This will result in another $35,000 invested directly into the downtown businesses, bringing the grand total up to $70,000 in a matter of days!

This new round goes on sale at 6 a.m. on Friday, April 10. Patrons can take advantage of the Gift Card Incentive Program here.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.