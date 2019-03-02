When walking into a RAD class, you’d think you’re entering a gymnastics class.
The floor is covered with cushioned blue mats — there isn’t an inch of tile in sight. But RAD classes are much more than a gymnastics class.
When you get closer to the room, you can hear echoes of girls and women yelling “no” and “stop.”
RAD — short for “rape aggression defense” — classes are offered several times a year to women and girls ages 12 and up. They’re offered by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, among other law enforcement agencies across the globe.
Some women who attend are sexual assault victims. Others simply want to learn self-defense.
“It’s really about empowering women,” says Sgt. Erin Gibson, who works with PCSD and is a RAD instructor.
During each class, attendees learn a variety of self-defense stances. The moves involve all areas of the body — punching, kneeing, kicking, elbowing and everything in between. PCSD has been offering the classes for more than 10 years, but RAD has been around since 1989.
“At the sheriff’s department, we have instructors who teach women options,” Gibson says. “So, if they are attacked, there are different options they can use to protect themselves. It’s never a set scenario because no two are the same.”
Gibson has been teaching the classes for nine years.
“I want to give women the tools they need to defend themselves,” she says. “I’ve seen women come into the class and they’re shy and hesitant and don’t know what to expect. But by the end, you can see their confidence build.
“One woman had been victimized and the first time she took the class, you could see it really affected her and brought back those memories.”
However, RAD participants can take the courses as many times as they want.
“Every time she took the class, she got stronger and stronger, and more confident,” Gibson says. “We’ve had people take the class several times and you can see the progression.”
One RAD student, who is a sexual assault victim, originally took the class by herself. But she wanted to do it a second time— and that time, she brought her daughter. She says it was important that her daughter learn self-defense.
And although her first time attending the class was hard, she says, “By the second time, I was like, ‘I got this.’ It’s not daunting.”
When the class was over, she called it a cathartic experience.
Seeing women gain confidence through the length of the course is the most rewarding part of being an instructor, Gibson says.
“I know I’ve done my job when I can see that confidence and know they’re able to protect themselves,” she says.
Although some agencies may charge a fee to participate in RAD classes, PCSD’s classes are free thanks to a grant from the Department of Justice. PCSD’s classes are offered in pairs, with the next available classes April 27 and May 4. Another set is currently scheduled for June.
Classes fill up quickly, so it’s advised to sign up well in advance, though there is a waiting list if a class is booked before you’re able to snag a spot. Visit tucne.ws/14mg or call 351-4615 to sign up.
For more information on RAD, visit rad-systems.com.