 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Services affected by July 4th holiday

Services affected by July 4th holiday

  • Updated

The SunLink streetcar will operate on a Sunday schedule and stop service at 8 p.m. on Monday in observance of the Independence Day holiday.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Since July 4th falls on Sunday, most government services will observe the holiday on Monday.

City garbage, recycling

The city of Tucson’s garbage and recycling collection services will not be collected Monday in observance of the July 4th holiday. All collections for the week will be delayed a day. The Los Reales Landfill will be open Monday. For information, call Environmental Services at 791-3171 or go to tucsonaz.gov/esd

County garbage, recycling

All county landfills and transfer stations will be closed Monday. That includes the Ajo and Sahuarita landfills, and the Ryan Airfield and Catalina transfer stations. For information, call 623-7300. For recycling or waste collection in Pima County, check your collection company to confirm its holiday schedule. Waste Management collection Monday will not be affected. For information, call 744-2600.

Pima County Library

Libraries will be closed Monday.

Other services

Most city, county, state and federal offices closed Monday.

Bus service

Sun Tran buses will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday. Express and shuttle services will not be in operation Monday. The Sun Link streetcar will run on a Sunday schedule Monday and will end service at 8 p.m. For transit information, call 792-9222 or go to suntran.com

Post offices

Closed Monday.

Banks

Closed Monday.

School districts, University of Arizona, Pima Community College

Closed Monday.

Motor Vehicle Division

Offices closed Monday.

Emissions

Test stations closed Monday.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Wind storm in Marana

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News