Services affected by July 4th holiday

Since July 4th falls on Sunday, most government services will observe the holiday on Monday.

City garbage, recycling

The city of Tucson’s garbage and recycling collection services will not be collected Monday in observance of the July 4th holiday. All collections for the week will be delayed a day. The Los Reales Landfill will be open Monday. For information, call Environmental Services at 791-3171 or go to tucsonaz.gov/esd

County garbage, recycling

All county landfills and transfer stations will be closed Monday. That includes the Ajo and Sahuarita landfills, and the Ryan Airfield and Catalina transfer stations. For information, call 623-7300. For recycling or waste collection in Pima County, check your collection company to confirm its holiday schedule. Waste Management collection Monday will not be affected. For information, call 744-2600.

Pima County Library

Libraries will be closed Monday.

Other services

Most city, county, state and federal offices closed Monday.

Bus service