Services affected by July 4th holiday

Since July 4th falls on Sunday, most government services will observe the holiday on Monday.
City garbage, recycling
The city of Tucson’s garbage and recycling collection services will not be collected Monday in observance of the July 4th holiday. All collections for the week will be delayed a day. The Los Reales Landfill will be open Monday. For information, call Environmental Services at 791-3171 or go to tucsonaz.gov/esd
County garbage, recycling
All county landfills and transfer stations will be closed Monday. That includes the Ajo and Sahuarita landfills, and the Ryan Airfield and Catalina transfer stations. For information, call 623-7300. For recycling or waste collection in Pima County, check your collection company to confirm its holiday schedule. Waste Management collection Monday will not be affected. For information, call 744-2600.
Pima County Library
Libraries will be closed Monday.
Other services
Most city, county, state and federal offices closed Monday.
Bus service
Sun Tran buses will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday. Express and shuttle services will not be in operation Monday. The Sun Link streetcar will run on a Sunday schedule Monday and will end service at 8 p.m. For transit information, call 792-9222 or go to suntran.com
Post offices
Closed Monday.
Banks
Closed Monday.
School districts, University of Arizona, Pima Community College
Closed Monday.
Motor Vehicle Division
Offices closed Monday.
Emissions
Test stations closed Monday.