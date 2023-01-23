Snowy Monday in Tucson? Sort of

The eastern edges of the Tucson metro area were expecting some light snow on a chilly Monday morning.

The weather system moving across the area today was forecast to bring light snow to elevations as low as 2,500 feet, the National Weather Service in Tucson said.

Some flurries were visible early Monday in Catalina, but areas east of metro Tucson were most likely to see snow, the National Weather Service said on Twitter early Monday.

Monday started cloudy but was expected to become mostly sunny, with a high near 48 degrees.

Widespread frost was expected late Monday with a low temperature dropping to about 27 degrees.

Widespread frost is expected early Tuesday morning with a high temperature for the day of about 54 degrees, the Weather Service says.

