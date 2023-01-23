Snowy Monday in Tucson? Sort of

Arizona Daily Star
The eastern edges of the Tucson metro area were expecting some light snow on a chilly Monday morning.
The weather system moving across the area today was forecast to bring light snow to elevations as low as 2,500 feet, the
National Weather Service in Tucson said.
Some flurries were visible early Monday in Catalina, but areas east of metro Tucson were most likely to see snow, the National Weather Service
said on Twitter early Monday.
Monday started cloudy but was expected to become mostly sunny, with a high near 48 degrees.
Widespread frost was expected late Monday with a low temperature dropping to about 27 degrees.
Widespread frost is expected early Tuesday morning with a high temperature for the day of about 54 degrees, the Weather Service says.
Photos: Snow in Tucson in the 1960s
Snowmen starting to thin out as the temperature warms up after a snowstorm in Tucson on Dec. 17, 1967.
Tucson Citizen
Snow on the El Con Mall sign in Tucson on March 3, 1964, ironically welcoming the Cleveland Indians for Spring Training.
Tucson Citizen
Snow on the playground at Reid Park Tucson on March 3, 1964.
Tucson Citizen
Snow on the Pima County Courthouse in Tucson on March 3, 1964.
Tucson Citizen
Snowfall at Hi Corbett Field, Tucson, on March 3, 1964.
Tucson Citizen
Women throw snowballs in Reid Park, Tucson, on March 3, 1964.
Tucson Citizen
Snowfall in Tucson on March 3, 1964.
Tucson Citizen
Snow at Saguaro National Park East (then, Saguaro National Monument) on Dec. 23, 1965.
Tucson Citizen
Snow and ice at Kitt Peak National Observatory on March 3, 1964.
Tucson Citizen
Snow and ice clinging to the telescope structure at Kitt Peak National Observatory west of Tucson on March 3, 1964.
Tucson Citizen
Snowfall in El Encanto Estates, Tucson, on Feb. 10, 1965.
Tucson Citizen
Snow in El Encanto Estates, Tucson, on Feb. 10. 1965.
Tucson Citizen
Mothballed planes covered with snow at Davis-Monthan AFB in Tucson on Feb. 10, 1965. The Rincon Mountains are in the background.
Tucson Citizen
Those who needed a sign to tell them it was snowing were happily obliged by Tucson resident Ken Newman at Old Spanish Trail and Golf Links Road on Dec. 23, 1965. If the Tucson Citizen/Arizona Daily Star photo archives are any barometer, the Tucson area got good doses of snowfall in the 1960s. Go to
tucson.com/retrotucson to check out the black-and-white scenes of a snowy Tucson.
Tucson Citizen
Snow on the Santa Catalina Mountains north of Tucson as seen from downtown on Feb. 11, 1966.
Art Grasberger / Tucson Citizen
A motorist awaits service from a tow truck driver during a snow storm on Dec. 17, 1967 at a Skaggs Drug Store on East Broadway in Tucson.
Tucson Citizen
A chance encounter with Santa at Skagg's Drug Store on Broadway during a snow storm in Tucson on Feb. 17, 1967.
Tucson Citizen
Snow clogs the Catalina Highway to Mt. Lemmon at 5,400 feet elevation on Feb. 18, 1967. Rock slides up ahead kept motorists from going further.
Tucson Citizen
Snow in the Santa Catalina Mountains north of Tucson on Feb. 20, 1969.
Art Grasberger / Tucson Citizen
Snow in the Santa Catalina Mountains north of Tucson on Feb. 20, 1969.
Art Grasberger / Tucson Citizen
Snowfall drapes the trees along the Catalina Highway to Mt. Lemmon at about 7,500 feet on Dec. 6, 1969. Total snow accumulation was about nine inches.
Phil Rosenberg / Tucson Citizen
Scattered showers in the Tucson area and snowfall at higher elevations on Jan. 1 kicked off an expected three-day stretch of winter weather. Light showers and mountain snow
are expected Monday and Tuesday before warmer weather starts Wednesday, Jan. 4, according to the National Weather Service. Video courtesy of the University of Arizona Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences Department.
University of Arizona Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences Department
