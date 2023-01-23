 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Snowy Monday in Tucson? Sort of

The weather system moving across the area today was forecast to bring light snow to elevations as low as 2, 500 feet. Some flurries were visible early Monday in Catalina and other areas, but areas most likely to see snow were east of Tucson, the National Weather Service said.

The weather system moving across the area today was forecast to bring light snow to elevations as low as 2,500 feet, the National Weather Service in Tucson said.

Some flurries were visible early Monday in Catalina, but areas east of metro Tucson were most likely to see snow, the National Weather Service said on Twitter early Monday.

Monday started cloudy but was expected to become mostly sunny, with a high near 48 degrees.

Widespread frost was expected late Monday with a low temperature dropping to about 27 degrees.

Widespread frost is expected early Tuesday morning with a high temperature for the day of about 54 degrees, the Weather Service says.

Scattered showers in the Tucson area and snowfall at higher elevations on Jan. 1 kicked off an expected three-day stretch of winter weather. Light showers and mountain snow are expected Monday and Tuesday before warmer weather starts Wednesday, Jan. 4, according to the National Weather Service. Video courtesy of the University of Arizona Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences Department.

