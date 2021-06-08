Soaring contamination causes shutdown of Tucson water treatment plant

"The city has to keep that plant running to remove all the TCE. They are sanctioned to do that as a result of the lawsuit," said Herrera, who chairs an advisory board overseeing the overall south-side water cleanup. "You say it’s temporarily but indefinitely shut down. What does it mean?"

She expects a grandchild to be born into her family next month and wants to insure the child has a good quality of life, Herrera said at the news conference.

South-side resident Robert Jaramillo told the news conference that the plant shutdown is long overdue.

"I want to thank the mayor and City Council for stepping up to the plate and saying enough is enough. Please reach out to responsible party to take care of our community," he said. "This is nothing new to us, the contamination. We’ve lived it, we’ve breathed it and a lot of us have eaten it. We all had classmates, siblings, parents and children who suffered the consequences.

"They've tested the heck out of the water. I'd like to know when they're going to test the community," Jaramillo said.

Federal funding sought