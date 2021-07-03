Spreading Delta variant moving toward dominance in Arizona

While Gerald and LaBaer are concerned about the Delta variant, neither think it will likely overwhelm the state's hospitals with COVID-19 patients.

They both said that overall immunity is high enough in Arizona to avoid this.

About 50% of Pima County and 43% of Arizona is vaccinated, according to the CDC, as of Friday.

“We've seen the vaccination rate in Arizona slow quite a bit,” LaBaer said. “We are still getting vaccines into arms daily, but not at the rate we were. The more people we get vaccinated, the less we have to worry about these variants.”

The slowing vaccination rate doesn't make us especially vulnerable to the Delta variant due to a large number of people who have recovered from COVID-19, even though the strength of their immune response may vary more widely than if they had gotten vaccinated, Gerald said.

Gerald and other health experts in the state want to know the number of vaccinated people who were previously infected. With these data in hand they could better assess the state’s vulnerability to new variants because they could determine the number of people who haven’t been infected or vaccinated.