State prison area has highest COVID-19 case rate, lowest vaccination rate in Tucson

When Yonas Kahsai was first transferred to the state prison in Tucson, the other inmates didn’t want to know what he was in for. That would come later. They wanted to know if he had been tested for COVID-19, if he was positive.

This was a general shift in prison-yard culture that Kahsai and others noticed during the pandemic. Kahsai said the state transferred him to Tucson in September. This was right after a major outbreak infected hundreds of inmates in Tucson. When he got there, he noticed the inmates were scared and on edge.

Kahsai said the prison guards would take advantage of this fear when inmates acted out. He said he heard guards threaten to infect inmates by coming to work if the guards themselves happened to get infected. He couldn’t tell if these guards were being serious or not, but either way it bothered him.

Kahsai was scared. He didn’t want to get sick, and he didn’t want to bring the virus home when we would be released toward the end of February after serving his term for armed robbery.

He had been transferred to one of the places in Pima County hardest hit by the pandemic. The state prison’s census tract in Tucson has had the highest rate of COVID-19 and the lowest rate of vaccinations in the county.