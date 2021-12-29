After 38 years, this popular Tucson coffee shop has closed for good

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jo Schneider resisted the urge to shutter her longtime Tucson diner, Bentley's House of Coffee & Tea, even though the restaurant was temporarily closed and she still had to pay rent on the building at 1730 E. Speedway.
But on Wednesday, Dec. 29, she and her sons, Ben and Eli, made the difficult decision to end Bentley's 38-year run.
“It just seemed like it was just time," Schneider said Wednesday before news of the closing had made its way to social media. "We couldn’t bring back the magic after the pandemic. We just couldn't do it.”
The family's downtown restaurant, LaCo Tucson at 201 N. Court Ave., will remain open.
Schneider was 28 when she opened Bentley's in 1983 in the University of Arizona area, naming it after her one-time business partner and longtime employee/friend Willow Bentley. At the time, Schneider had never worked in a restaurant and had no real clue what she was doing, but the idea of being her own boss and setting her own hours and terms appealed to her and fit in with her plan to have kids.
Schneider and Bentley took a self-taught crash course in all things caffeinated and developed a menu of java drinks that appealed to the business people and students who quickly made Bentley's a regular morning stop.
"I have some customers who have come in nearly every day for 38 years," Schneider said, recounting how when she started offering internet in the cafe she started getting customers lingering for hours, including University of Arizona students who turned the coffee shop into a study lounge.
"People felt comfortable and they felt safe and they felt it was a place they could be who they are," Schneider said. "I wanted to create a space where people felt safe and comfortable and that is what the legacy is.”
Not long after the pandemic hit in March 2020, Schneider temporarily closed Bentley's. Temporary turned into 18 months and by the time they reopened in September 2021, they were bleeding red, said Eli, who has run the restaurant for the past nine years.
"I don’t want to blame the pandemic; it’s just life," Schneider said. "It didn’t have the kind of energy that it used to have that kind of sustained it for so long. The magic kind of left and once the magic is gone, you cannot recreate it.”
