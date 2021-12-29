After 38 years, this popular Tucson coffee shop has closed for good

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jo Schneider resisted the urge to shutter her longtime Tucson diner, Bentley's House of Coffee & Tea, even though the restaurant was temporarily closed and she still had to pay rent on the building at 1730 E. Speedway.

But on Wednesday, Dec. 29, she and her sons, Ben and Eli, made the difficult decision to end Bentley's 38-year run.

“It just seemed like it was just time," Schneider said Wednesday before news of the closing had made its way to social media. "We couldn’t bring back the magic after the pandemic. We just couldn't do it.”

The family's downtown restaurant, LaCo Tucson at 201 N. Court Ave., will remain open.

Schneider was 28 when she opened Bentley's in 1983 in the University of Arizona area, naming it after her one-time business partner and longtime employee/friend Willow Bentley. At the time, Schneider had never worked in a restaurant and had no real clue what she was doing, but the idea of being her own boss and setting her own hours and terms appealed to her and fit in with her plan to have kids.