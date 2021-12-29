 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
After 38 years, this popular Tucson coffee shop has closed for good
alert top story

After 38 years, this popular Tucson coffee shop has closed for good

Chairs and tables are placed under the canopy in front of Bentley's House of Coffee & Tea, 1730 E. Speedway Blvd., on Wednesday. After 38 years in business, the shop is closing.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jo Schneider resisted the urge to shutter her longtime Tucson diner, Bentley's House of Coffee & Tea, even though the restaurant was temporarily closed and she still had to pay rent on the building at 1730 E. Speedway.  

But on Wednesday, Dec. 29, she and her sons, Ben and Eli, made the difficult decision to end Bentley's 38-year run. 

“It just seemed like it was just time," Schneider said Wednesday before news of the closing had made its way to social media. "We couldn’t bring back the magic after the pandemic. We just couldn't do it.”

A farewell note is posted from the owners of Bentley's House of Coffee & Tea.

The family's downtown restaurant, LaCo Tucson at 201 N. Court Ave., will remain open.

Schneider was 28 when she opened Bentley's in 1983 in the University of Arizona area, naming it after her one-time business partner and longtime employee/friend Willow Bentley. At the time, Schneider had never worked in a restaurant and had no real clue what she was doing, but the idea of being her own boss and setting her own hours and terms appealed to her and fit in with her plan to have kids.

Schneider and Bentley took a self-taught crash course in all things caffeinated and developed a menu of java drinks that appealed to the business people and students who quickly made Bentley's a regular morning stop.

Miles Bartlett works the register at Bentley's House of Coffee & Tea in 2010. The shop had been a staple in the University of Arizona area for nearly four decades.

"I have some customers who have come in nearly every day for 38 years," Schneider said, recounting how when she started offering internet in the cafe she started getting customers lingering for hours, including University of Arizona students who turned the coffee shop into a study lounge.

"People felt comfortable and they felt safe and they felt it was a place they could be who they are," Schneider said. "I wanted to create a space where people felt safe and comfortable and that is what the legacy is.”

Kerry Oliver works on his doctoral dissertation regarding the use of "bacteria that mediates interactions between insects" at Bentley's House of Coffee & Tea in 2005. Owner Jo Schneider wanted the shop to be a place where customers felt comfortable and safe. 

Not long after the pandemic hit in March 2020, Schneider temporarily closed Bentley's. Temporary turned into 18 months and by the time they reopened in September 2021, they were bleeding red, said Eli, who has run the restaurant for the past nine years.

"I don’t want to blame the pandemic; it’s just life," Schneider said. "It didn’t have the kind of energy that it used to have that kind of sustained it for so long. The magic kind of left and once the magic is gone, you cannot recreate it.”

Dennis Riley, right, plays backup to Neal Narcho during open mic night at Bentley's House of Coffee & Tea in 2004.

Italian sodas were among the offerings at Bentley's House of Coffee & Tea in 2007.

Lisa Kipnis of the Bentley's House of Coffee & Tea prepares sandwiches for customers in 1999.

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com. On Twitter @Starburch

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Snow keeps Oregon Zoo beavers busy

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News