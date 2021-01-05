After 25 years, Tucson Greek cafe closing amid failed lease talks

The couple has run the popular Greek restaurant at the East Speedway location since 1995 and had hoped to exercise a five-year extension to their lease last fall. But talks in the summer with their landlord, Scott Kivel, broke down when he proposed increasing the rent by $3 a square foot, a rate that the couple said they couldn't afford in the middle of a pandemic.

Kivel said the increased rate reflects what is being paid by his newer tenants Sprint and Athletico Physical Therapy.

Last spring, Kivel gave his tenants including Fronimo's rent relief — excusing the April rent altogether and reducing rates by 20% for the months of May through July, according to a letter he sent to tenants that he provided to the Star.

"I think that I was one of the most generous landlords in Tucson to recognize the impact of COVID on small businesses," he said.

Tracy Fronimakis said that during lease negotiations, she and her husband asked Kivel to keep their rent at its current rate until the pandemic ended, but he refused. So the couple found a new location on East Tanque Verde and Kivel agreed to extend the lease beyond its September deadline to give them time to renovate the new space.