Arizona minimum wage workers could get $26 weekly raise

The biggest category is in food preparation and service. And those workers make up about 8.5% of the state economy.

But Steve Chucri, president of the Arizona Restaurant Association which opposed both voter initiatives, said the latest scheduled increase will not have as big an effect as might be anticipated, at least not immediately. The issue, he said, is supply and demand.

It starts with what Chucri said has been a bounce in customers.

“I think this is probably going to be the busiest June on record for Arizona restaurants,” he said. “A lot of people stayed here.”

At the same time, however, there are more eating places looking for help than people willing to do the job.

“We had a lot of people leave our industry,” he said, some going back to school and others pursuing a different line of work.

What that did is drive up wages, to the point where Chucri said some restaurants were paying $24 an hour to hire someone to wash dishes.

But he said this 65-cent-an-hour wage boost — and others that will follow annually — will make a difference.