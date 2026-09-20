If you go

“Weird Al” Yankovic will bring his Bigger & Weirder Tour to the Tucson Arena, 260 S. Church Ave., on Sunday night, with special guest Puddles Pity Party, the 7-foot sad clown with the golden voice.

Tickets start at $49. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show begins at 7:30 p.m.

More information is available on the Tucson Arena’s website.