Tucson Real Estate

Chipotle to open 2 new drive-thru locations in Tucson

Chipotle Mexican Grill will open two new drive-thru restaurants with mobile order pickup lanes.

At Broadway and Craycroft Road, a 2,325-square-foot shop will be built next to the new Starbucks, near Petco.

The Grant Road location will also be 2,325 square feet within the Crossroads Festival, at the intersection of Swan Road.

The landlord, Larsen Baker, was represented by its broker Isaac Figueroa on both leases.

Chipotle was represented by Ben Craney, with NAI Horizon.

Both locations are expected to be complete by summer.

Other local real estate transactions include:

  • Vine Tucson LLC bought the eight-unit Vine Apartments at 315-317 N. Vine Ave. from BRAD Land Investors LLC / The Martin and Stacey Cohan Revocable Trust for $1.4 million. Allan Mendelsberg and Joey Martinez, with Picor, represented both parties. 
  • Livestream Shopping Inc. leased 8,000 square feet of industrial space at 2055 E. 17th St. from R2 Ewaste LLC. Paul Hooker, with Picor, represented the landlord and Joseph Castillo, with Volk Co., represented the tenant. 
  • Kealii Molina and Simon Frohnsdorff, doing business as Hawaii All-Stars Arizona, leased 5,587 square feet of industrial space at Palo Verde Business Center, 3820 S. Palo Verde Road, from Pegasus Tucson Owner LLC.  Paul Hooker, Andrew Keim, Alex Demeroutis and Jesse Blum, with Picor, handled the lease.  
  • Securitas Security Services USA Inc. leased a 3,351-square-foot office at 5151 E. Broadway. Thomas J. Nieman and Richard M. Kleiner, with Picor, represented the landlord, Tucson 5151 Investments LLC. Bruce Suppes, with CBRE, represented the tenant. 
  • Vacasa Arizona LLC leased 1,100 square feet of industrial space at Ruthrauff Commerce Center, 2450 W. Ruthrauff Road, from Pegasus Tucson Owner LLC. Paul Hooker and Andrew Keim, with Picor, represented the landlord. Bruce Suppes and Diane Carlson, with CBRE, represented the tenant. 

Chipotle Mexican Grill has weathered the storm of both the COVID-19 pandemic and rising inflation. The company did it by raising prices and paying their employees more.

Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder's Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com 

