Delta variant casts shadow of uncertainty over UA’s return to in-person operations

“It makes me feel more comfortable, especially because not everyone is vaccinated,” said Michelle Wong, a pre-business major from Glendale whose parents helped her move into the Villa del Puente Dorm on Wednesday morning.

She’s one of 7,370 students living on campus this year, but state law prevents the UA from knowing exactly how many of those students — or the thousands more living off campus — are vaccinated. According to UA, as of last week 51% of employees and 47% of main campus students had uploaded their vaccination cards, though those numbers are different from actual vaccinations.

Reducing exposure to potentially unvaccinated peers is part of the reason why Wong signed up to take half of her classes online. The other half of it, she said, was because some of the in-person courses were already full by the time she was able to register. Although attending her senior year of high school online prepared her for the mechanics of online learning, the thought of UA going fully remote to contain the pandemic is “stressful” nonetheless.

“I am a little bit worried because I really want that full college experience,” Wong said. “I hope I’d still be able to make friends if we did go back online.”

'Flexibility is important'