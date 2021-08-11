University of Arizona joins ASU, NAU in campus mask requirement

"Our requirements apply to everyone on campus (students, faculty, staff, and visitors) and regardless of their vaccination status," he said. "They do not conflict with the order or the legislation."

That also is the position at NAU, where spokeswoman Kimberly Ann Ott said the school believes its policy complies with state regulations "because it does not differentiate between vaccinated and unvaccinated students."

Ducey, for his part, appears to be seeking to avoid a confrontation with the schools over the policy changes.

"The law we signed is clear," said gubernatorial press aide C.J. Karamargin when asked about the decisions by the three universities.

"Gov. Ducey is not supportive of mandates or virtue signaling," he continued. "Rather than creating new mandates, the focus should be on vaccinations," saying they are "widely available and proven effective."

But Karamargin repeatedly declined to answer direct questions about whether his boss believes that the actions by the universities violate either his executive order or the new law — and whether he would take action against any of them.

"We're not anti-mask," he said. "We're anti-mandate."