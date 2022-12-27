French bakery coming to downtown Tucson

Tucson lovers of French pastries will soon be able to nibble on traditional macarons at a new downtown bakery.

Le Macaron will open in 1,358 square feet at 260 E. Congress St. in the spring.

Local franchisee, Happy Cookie LLC, signed the lease with the company for three Tucson locations. The downtown shop will be the first. The other sites have yet to be decided.

Gary and Stacy Haggart bought the Tucson franchise rights after learning about the Florida company and visiting the founders.

"My husband's an engineer so it was a hard sell," Stacy Haggart said with a laugh. "I woke him up one morning and told him I knew what we were going to do."

Among the 20 flavors of macarons will be white chocolate, Sicilian pistachio, salted caramel and tiramisu.

Macarons — often confused with macaroons, which are made with coconut — are made with almond flour, egg whites and sugar and are crunchy on the outside, chewy on the inside, Haggart said.

The shop will also have gelato, croissants, napoleons, tarts and coffee and tea.

The chain has more than 60 locations across the country.

Craig Finfrock, with Commercial Retail Advisors, represented Happy Cookie. The landlord, Tucson 5C Hotel LLC, represented itself.

Haggart is working with FORS Architecture + Interiors on the remodel, and construction is expected to begin in January.

Other local real estate transactions include:

QuikTrip bought 5.3 acres of land near Valencia Road and Interstate 10 from Valencia Crossings Long Term Investment Co. LLC for $2.5 million. Derrick Sinclair, with Terramar Properties, represented the seller, and Randy Emerson, with GRE Partners, represented the buyer.

Love Beauty Bar LLC leased 1,991 square feet at 6383 E. Grant Road for a hair and beauty salon. The landlord, Larsen Baker, was represented by its broker Isaac Figueroa.

SewKing Upholstery LLC leased 1,200 square feet of industrial space at Commerce Plaza, 245 S. Plumer Ave., from Pegasus Tucson Owner LLC. Paul Hooker and Andrew Keim, with Picor, represented the landlord.

Bethel Dominion Rock of All Nations leased 945 square feet of retail space at Midpoint Business Plaza, 3921 E. 29th St., Suite 309, in Tucson, from Pegasus Tucson Owner LLC. Paul Hooker, SIOR Principal, and Andrew Keim, Industrial Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield / PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction.

Hat and T-shirt shop, BSTYLEINT, leased 868 square feet in the Rancho Center, 3400 E. Speedway. The landlord, Larsen Baker, was represented by its brokers Elaina Elliott and Isaac Figueroa.