The first lease for a redevelopment project along the Sunshine Mile has been signed.
Quisty’s Gourmet Salads and Sandwiches will open on Broadway and Tucson Blvd., in the Solot Block that is being redeveloped by Larsen Baker.
Quisty’s owner also operates the two local Jimmy’s Pita & Poke.
The 1,332-square-foot restaurant is expected to open this fall.
As part of the Broadway widening project, Rio Nuevo acquired some properties on the north side of the road, including the Solot Plaza.
Local company Larsen Baker was selected by Rio Nuevo as the developer of Solot Plaza, which has been rebranded Solot Block.
The company plans retailers such as a nail shop, dog groomers and flower shops in the new space.
For Quisty’s lease, the landlord, Larsen Baker, was represented by its broker Isaac Figueroa. Frank Arrotta, with Tucson Realty & Trust, represented the tenant.
Other local real estate transactions include:
- Thathi Gas LLC plans to redevelop two parcels into 76 gas stations at 550 N. Alvernon Way and 7889 E. 22nd St. Jeramy Price, with Volk Co., represented the landlords in both transactions, 2130 N. Kolb LLC and The Wong Family Limited Partnership.
- Baked Well LLC, dba Cookie Plug, leased 1,400 square feet at Tucson Spectrum, on Irvington Road and I-19. Andreas Castillo, with Volk Co., represented the tenant and Ben Craney, of NAI Horizon, represented the landlord.
- Bodega at Union LLC leased 1,357 square feet at 340 E. Sixth St. to open a convenience store. Debbie Heslop and Joey Castillo, of Volk Co., represented the landlord, GEDR Union on 6th LLC.
- Hillhouse Coffee Inc. leased 1,200 square feet at 1060 S. Kolb Road. Jeramy Price and Andreas Castillo, with Volk Co., represented the landlord, SRP Three LLC.
- Lynch Construction LLC leased 1,110 square feet at 225 E. Valencia Road from VCC Investors LLC. Andreas Castillo and Joey Castillo, with Volk Co., represented the landlord.
- Gate Ministries Outreach leased 992 square feet at 4067 E. 22nd Street from Rinly R Gecosala MD PC & Vidal Rilfa G. Living Trust. Joey Castillo, with Volk Co., represented the tenant.
New restaurants and bars that have opened in the Tucson area in 2023
Flower Child
Flower Child features a menu of salads and bowls, many of them vegetarian and vegan.
Where: 2960 N Campbell Ave. #110
Phone: (520) 276-4550
Website: Flower Child
The healthy-leaning restaurant serving salads and bowls is adjacent to another Sam Fox concept, the pizza and rotisserie chicken restaurant Doughbird, set to open in May.
Yellow Brick Coffee
Yellow Brick Coffee is at a new location offering hand- and batch-brewed coffees, espresso-based beverages and pastries made in-house.
Where: 800 N. Country Club Road
Phone: (520) 226-4068
Website: Yellow Brick Coffee
For Star subscribers: A Tucson-based coffee roaster is opening its flagship location at the iconic Benedictine Monastery in midtown.
Uptown Burger
Uptown Burger is a counter-service, fast-food restaurant that serves a half-dozen eclectic burgers, salads, fries and gelato.
Where: 6370 N. Campbell Ave. suite 160
Phone: (520) 638-6182
Website: Uptown Burger
For Star subscribers: The scion of Tucson's famous Italian restaurant family has dove into his passion for burgers.
Kava Den
Kava Den is a new extension of the Kava Bar, which offers Kava drinks and products.
Where: 67 E. Pennington St.
Phone: 520-323-1832
Website: Kava Den
Main Event
Main Event is a family-friendly bowling, arcade and entertainment venue that opened its first Tucson location in March.
Where: 4700 S Landing Way
Phone: (520) 503-3301
Website: Main Event
Portillo's
This popular chain that specializes in Chicago-style hot dogs opened in February where Claim Jumper once stood at the El Con Center.
Where: 3761 E Broadway Blvd
Phone: 520-246-2300
Website: Portillo's
Dave’s Hot Chicken
Where: 5615 E. Broadway Blvd.
Phone: (520) 613-2420
Website: Dave’s Hot Chicken
Blue Front
Blue Front, home to American comfort foods, opened in January.
Where: 110 E. Congress St.
Phone: (520) 849-7964
Website: Blue Front
Comida Park
A new food truck park opened in February at the Tanque Verde Swap Meet.
Where: 4100 S. Palo Verde Road
Phone: (866) 440-2810
Website: Comida Park
Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder's Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com