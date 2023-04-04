The first lease for a redevelopment project along the Sunshine Mile has been signed.

Quisty’s Gourmet Salads and Sandwiches will open on Broadway and Tucson Blvd., in the Solot Block that is being redeveloped by Larsen Baker.

Quisty’s owner also operates the two local Jimmy’s Pita & Poke.

The 1,332-square-foot restaurant is expected to open this fall.

As part of the Broadway widening project, Rio Nuevo acquired some properties on the north side of the road, including the Solot Plaza.

Local company Larsen Baker was selected by Rio Nuevo as the developer of Solot Plaza, which has been rebranded Solot Block.

The company plans retailers such as a nail shop, dog groomers and flower shops in the new space.

For Quisty’s lease, the landlord, Larsen Baker, was represented by its broker Isaac Figueroa. Frank Arrotta, with Tucson Realty & Trust, represented the tenant.

Other local real estate transactions include:

Thathi Gas LLC plans to redevelop two parcels into 76 gas stations at 550 N. Alvernon Way and 7889 E. 22nd St. Jeramy Price, with Volk Co., represented the landlords in both transactions, 2130 N. Kolb LLC and The Wong Family Limited Partnership.

Baked Well LLC, dba Cookie Plug, leased 1,400 square feet at Tucson Spectrum, on Irvington Road and I-19. Andreas Castillo, with Volk Co., represented the tenant and Ben Craney, of NAI Horizon, represented the landlord.

Bodega at Union LLC leased 1,357 square feet at 340 E. Sixth St. to open a convenience store. Debbie Heslop and Joey Castillo, of Volk Co., represented the landlord, GEDR Union on 6th LLC.

Hillhouse Coffee Inc. leased 1,200 square feet at 1060 S. Kolb Road. Jeramy Price and Andreas Castillo, with Volk Co., represented the landlord, SRP Three LLC.

Lynch Construction LLC leased 1,110 square feet at 225 E. Valencia Road from VCC Investors LLC. Andreas Castillo and Joey Castillo, with Volk Co., represented the landlord.

Gate Ministries Outreach leased 992 square feet at 4067 E. 22nd Street from Rinly R Gecosala MD PC & Vidal Rilfa G. Living Trust. Joey Castillo, with Volk Co., represented the tenant.