Liquidation center to open on Tucson's south side

A new liquidation center is expected to open on Tucson's south side in time for the holidays.
Big Save leased 2,640 square feet in Centre Point Plaza, 2018 E. Irvington Road, for the store that will carry a variety of discounted items, such as furniture, tools, electronics and cosmetics.
Andreas Castillo, Joey Castillo and Jeramy Price, with Volk Co., represented the landlord.
Big Save is expected to open in the Food City-anchored shopping center on Irvington Road and Campbell Avenue in November.
Other local real estate transactions include:
- Irvington Road Properties LLC bought 55,470 square feet of industrial space at 401 E. Irvington Road from Davidson/Rohrbacker Investments LLC for $6.1 million. Stephen D. Cohen, with Picor, represented the seller.
- SS Enterprise Holdings LLC bought 63,506 square feet of land at 5225 E. Speedway from Mark & Judith Muhlestien Trust for $1.5 million to develop a Super Star Car Wash. The seller was represented by Tierra Antigua Realty. Jeramy Price, with Volk Co., represented the buyer.
- Inside Edge Commercial Interior Services LLC leased 7,163 square feet of industrial space at Exchange Place, 1870 W. Prince Road, from Pegasus Tucson Owner LLC. Paul Hooker and Andrew Keim, with Picor, represented the landlord.
- BA Studios LLC, a dance and fitness studio, leased 2,051 square feet at 3621 N. Campbell Ave. Andreas Castillo and Jeramy Price, with Volk Co., represented the tenant.
- Scream Creamery LLC leased an additional 1,240 square feet of space at Clairemont Plaza, 1674 S. Research Loop, from Pegasus Tucson Owner LLC. Paul Hooker, Andrew Keim and Molly Mary Gilbert, with Picor, represented the landlord.
- Peter Piper Pizza LLC leased 1,200 square feet at 1770 E. Irvington Road from EC Irvington Foundation LLC. Andreas Castillo, Joey Castillo and Jeramy Price, with Volk Co., represented the landlord.
Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder's Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com