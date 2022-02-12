More guns and ammo seized heading south at Arizona ports of entry in 2021

Between 70% and 90% of firearms that the Mexican government recovers from crime scenes are trafficked from the U.S., 15% of which come from Arizona, says Fabián Medina Hernández, chief of staff of the Minister of Foreign Affairs in Mexico.

As the incidents of gun seizures increase, so do seizures of dangerous drugs being smuggled into the U.S.

The amount of fentanyl seized at the southern border nationwide increased yearly by 73% in 2020 and more than doubled in 2021. Seizures of methamphetamine also increased, by nearly 30% in 2020 and almost 7% in 2021.

Gun smuggling into Mexico and drug trafficking into the U.S. are all connected, says Rafael Barceló Durazo, consul of Mexico in Tucson. Easy access to guns in the U.S. empowers cartels in Mexico, who smuggle drugs into the U.S., who then have more money for more weapons to continue terrorizing Mexican towns and cities.