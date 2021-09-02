Newly adopted doggy ditches new digs to return to Tucson shelter

Just days after being adopted, a dog who was rescued from a hoarding situation ran away from his new home, making a trek across Tucson that would take him back to the animal shelter.

Mor’Du, a 5-year-old German shepherd mix, was one of several dogs that came to the Pima Animal Care Center from a hoarding case earlier this summer. He was adopted by Kim Cartwright on Aug. 24.

On Aug. 26, he broke out of his collar and ran out of the apartment complex, near Grant and Country Club roads.

“I was terrified,” Cartwright said. “I was afraid because he was running down Country Club toward Grant and you know how busy Grant can get. I was terrified he would end up getting hit by a car.”

A call was put out on social media to keep an eye out for Mor’Du but he ended up walking back to PACC — a 7-mile drive from his new home via a direct route, per Google Maps.

Nikki Reck, public information officer for PACC, said officers from the animal protection team had been working hard to find him when he trotted up to the building at 4000 N. Silverbell Road, near Sweetwater Drive, on Sept. 2.

“It blew my mind,” Reck Said. “Dogs are really smart. They remember where they feel safe and this was the last place where he felt safe.”