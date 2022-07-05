Oregon coffee bar rapidly expanding in Tucson with new shops

A Portland, Oregon, coffee chain that opened its first Tucson location just last fall is already planning its fourth and fifth shops locally.

Black Rock Coffee Bar opened in October at 1821 E. Broadway, near Campbell Avenue, and has since opened two drive-thru only locations at 8601 E. Golf Links Road and 2705 E. Valencia Road.

Now the boutique chain has a fourth store under construction at 6393 E. Grant Road, near Wilmot Road, and has signed a lease for a fifth shop on the currently empty lot on the northeast corner of Grant Road and First Avenue.

Jeramy Price, with Volk Co., represented the coffee shop and Dave Carroll, with Romano Real Estate, represented the landlord, Jagor LLLP, in the Grant and First lease.

The new stores on Golf Links and Valencia have both been sold to investors for $1.5 million each.

Black Rock is known for its roasted coffee, smoothies and energy drinks.

Other recent real estate transactions include:

Villas Las Mandarinas DE LLC bought the 324-unit Cordova Village, 4250 E. 29th St., from Equilibrium Cordova Village LLC for $34 million. Allan Mendelsberg and Conrad Joey Martinez, with Picor, represented both parties.

Alicia Morgan and Michael Colwell sold the nine-unit apartment complex at 260 E. Wetmore Road to 260 E. Wetmore Road LLC for $1 million. Dave Volk, with Volk Co., represented the sellers. Michael Chapman and Neil David, with NAI Horizon, represented the buyer.

Broadway Crossing, the shopping center at Broadway and Craycroft Road, added two new tenants. LuxSpace Studios leased 8,400 square feet at the west end for a salon studio and Taichi Bubble Tea leased 1,900 square feet for a ramen, poke and bubble tea shop. The landlord, Larsen Baker, was represented by its brokers Isaac Figueroa and Elaina Elliott.

Trees R Us leased 3,000 square feet of industrial space at Tucson Industrial Center, 4161 E. Tennessee St., from Tic Tac Properties LLC. Cintya Denisse Angulo Garcia, with Picor, represented the landlord and John Hester Jr., with Goldsmith Real Estate LLC, represented the tenant.

RestorationHQ, a commercial-only emergency service general contractor, leased 2,500 square feet at 944 W. Grant Road. The company offers emergency response to businesses that have experienced water or fire damage or need mold remediation and bio-cleaning services. They were represented by CBRE.

The Nest Tucson LLC leased 1,250 square feet at 6370 N. Campbell from HRA Paloma Village LP to open a children's clothing store. Jeramy Price, with Volk Co., represented the tenant.

Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder's Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com

