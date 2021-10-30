Tucson drug dealers offered a clean slate in new strategy to combat overdoses

"It's here in Tucson that I have gained respect for the police department. I see how much (they) do for us and it makes me want to continue the effort," Donna Perry, a resident of the Coronado Heights neighborhood, said in a text message to Pettey after the call-in.

The last two steps — enforcement and follow-up — are underway. TPD has arrested the three people who did not accept their invitations to the call-in, after they received notification that they'd been arrested for selling again.

There's a strong set of checks and balances in place to make sure the DMI candidates will be successful, including auto-alerts of any new arrests, Pettey said.

Asked about the possibility of a worst-case scenario, such as an overdose resulting from a dealer still selling while out on a second chance, Pettey said:

"If we had concerns and didn't think they'd be eligible to be successful, they wouldn't be getting a second chance. When someone gets out of prison, they theoretically get a second chance, but sometimes they go out and commit another crime. These people were chosen based on special criteria."

TPD hopes that if this pilot DMI succeeds, police will be able to use the strategy in parts of the city where generational dealing is occurring, said Lt. Frank Hand.