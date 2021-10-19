Tucson golf course bought by local homeowners association for $1.5M

A local homeowners association on the city's northeast side has purchased its development's golf course.

The Sabino Springs Homeowners Association voted to buy the Arizona National Golf Club that is the centerpiece of its 516-home community near Snyder and Harrison roads.

The Robert Trent Jones Jr.-designed course was bought from Romspen Arizona National LLC for $1.5 million.

“We are thrilled to have the Sabino Springs community on board and directing us into the future,” says Jeff Brandt, general manager of Arizona National. “With how intimate a connection they already have with our golf course and how much they already care for our surrounding land, it only makes sense our partnership is now official.”

Arizona National opened in 1996 and the homeowners association leased it when previous owners were facing bankruptcy, said Donna Wood, interim community manager at Sabino Springs.

"That bought us time to figure out what to do," she said. Nearly 75% of homeowners agreed to the purchase.

"It was a way to control the destiny of our property values and this amazing course," Wood said.