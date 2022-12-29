Tucson home receives national historic designation

A home constructed in 1977 along North Campbell Avenue has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places and designated a Pima County Historic Landmark.

The Jacobson House, 5645 N. Campbell Ave., is a concrete and glass modernistic home designed by famed Tucson architect Judith Chafee.

Commissioned by Art and Joan Jacobson, the house features a palette of concrete, painted concrete block, aluminum frame windows, and glass.

Clerestory ribbon windows allow diffused light to enter the space.

The design was in response to the desert environment, climate, views, natural setting and the seasonal location of the sun. The floor plan has a series of courtyards that serve as outdoor rooms.

The project was awarded the American Concrete Institute, Arizona Chapter Award for Outstanding Use of Concrete in 1978 and the property was featured in numerous publications and journals including "Architectural Record" (May 1979), "A House and Garden Guide Building" magazine (spring 1979), the Japanese journal of urban housing "Toshi-Jutaku" (November 1979), "Artspace" magazine (spring 1982), Arizona Daily Star home feature (Dec. 26, 1982), and Tucson Citizen focus feature (Oct. 8, 1985).

In 2016, The Jacobson House was featured in the Arizona Public Media PBS-produced documentary "The Architect: Judith Chafee." She is also noted in William J.R. Curtis' "Modern Architecture Since 1900" (1987).

In 2021, the house was sold.

Demion Clinco, an owner of the property and CEO of the Tucson Historic Preservation Foundation, oversaw the 12-month restoration and wrote the National Register nomination.

“The designations of the Jacobson House by the National Park Service and the Pima County Board of Supervisors recognize the importance of Judith Chafee’s archival work to our region and our country,” Clinco said. “These designations will protect this extraordinary cultural resource for future generations and celebrate our unique 20th-century design heritage.

"I hope the careful restoration of this stunning property will be a model for future projects in our community.”

Chafee, the architect, was born in Chicago in 1932 and her family later relocated to Tucson.

She graduated Bennington College with a major in visual arts. In 1956, she enrolled in Yale University's Graduate School of Arts and Architecture and was the only woman to graduate from her class.

After graduating in 1960 with a Master's degree, she worked for Paul Rudolph on the development of projects including the Yale University Art and Architecture Building and Married Student Housing.

In 1962 she accepted a position with Walter Gropius' The Architects Collaborative and worked on education projects for Brandeis and Radcliffe. After a year in Cambridge, she accepted a position with Eero Saarinen and Associates in Connecticut where she worked on projects including Cummings Diesel in Darlington, England, and the international terminal for the TWA Flight Center at JFK. She then worked for five years at the Edward Larrabee Barnes Office in New Haven and ran a small private practice.

In 1969, Chafee returned to Tucson and opened an architectural practice. From her home and office in the El Presidio Neighborhood, she worked on notable projects such as the Merrill Residence and the Funking House.

“Protecting, preserving and recognizing the design work of a major American woman architect, at a time when women’s rights are under attack, underscores both historic and contemporary issues of equality, equal pay," said Judy Clinco, a partner on the project, "and the value women have always brought to the evolution of our shared culture.”

The historic designation of the home protects it from major changes or demolition that must be approved by the Board of Supervisors.