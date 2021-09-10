Yet another Amazon facility is coming to the Tucson area

Amazon has purchased a 65-acre site in Marana where a distribution facility is being developed, creating hundreds of new jobs.

Documents from the Pima County Recorder's Office show that Amazon.com Services LLC paid $7.1 million for the currently vacant site on the northeast corner of Ina and Silverbell roads. The seller was Shetland Properties Co. LLC.

Known as the Silverbell Gateway Distribution Center, plans for the site, that were submitted to the Town of Marana, call for a 45-foot-tall, 220,822-square-foot building with parking for 484 employee vehicles, and more than 1,200 spaces for delivery vans.

Because the zoning for such an operation is already in place at that site, the town’s council was not required to take action. Public records show the sale was recorded Sept. 9.

"Amazon is constantly exploring new locations and weighing a variety of factors when deciding where to develop future sites to best serve customers," said Eileen Hards, a spokesperson for Amazon. "The site planned for the Silverbell Gateway is a delivery station that will create hundreds of full- and part-time jobs for the region."

She said the company has invested more than $16 billion and created more than 30,000 jobs in Arizona since 2010, "and there are more on the way."