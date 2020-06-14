Summerhaven, Mt. Lemmon area on pre-evacuation notice due to Bighorn Fire

Residents in Mt. Lemmon including Summerhaven have been asked to prepare for evacuation in case the Bighorn Fire conditions change.

The area of Mt. Lemmon and Mt. Bigelow just north of Rose Canyon Lake is now in "set" orders, where residents are urged to voluntarily leave or be prepared to evacuate.

Catalina Highway is closed at milepost zero and only residents and business owners are allowed in, the Pima County Sheriff's Office said.

The East Golder Ranch Drive and East Rollins Road area where residents were asked to evacuate Saturday was back to "set" orders Sunday as well.

Residents in those areas can call 520-351-3473 if they have questions about the fire.

Fire crews moved into the Summerhaven community as they worked to protect Mt. Lemmon from the raging Bighorn Fire Sunday.

The fire activity on the western edge of the massive lightning-sparked wildfire has the potential to move into the Mt. Lemmon area, Rocky Gilbert, an operations section chief for the Southwest Incident Management Team, said in a video update Sunday afternoon.

The fire grew to 12,345 acres by Sunday morning, up from 11,500 Saturday night, and was just 11 percent contained after burning for more than a week.

Fire supervisors spent Sunday near Summerhaven improving fire breaks, or gaps in fuels and vegetation, in case the fire moves closer to that area, Gilbert said. Crews plan to open a camp at Rose Canyon Lake in the next two days.

“We’re trying to plan ahead for (the) worst-case scenario,” he said.