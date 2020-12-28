Support at-risk children and families through Casa de los Nin͂os

In 1973, Casa de los Niños created one of the first crisis nurseries in the country, which sheltered and protected babies and children from child abuse and neglect.
Today, Casa de los Niños provides prevention, intervention and treatment services to at-risk children and families in Tucson including free parenting classes, support for first-time mothers, foster care services, in-home programs, and therapy for children and youth who have been through traumatic events or are facing mental health challenges.
Throughout the years, the mission for Casa de los Niños remains the same: to promote child well-being and family stability in our community. The services that Casa de los Niños provides help to ensure that children are safe and families are empowered. Casa de los Niños is here for struggling families at any time, including times of crisis and recovery to ensure that these members of our community are given the resources they need in order to heal and build a better future for themselves and their children.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially difficult for the families that Casa de los Niños serves. Many have lost their jobs and are struggling to provide the most basic necessities for their family. Some clients have suddenly been displaced from their home and are searching for ways to provide for their children. To support these families, Casa de los Niños has continued to provide vital services, but also has stretched to provide basic necessities including clothing, hygiene items, and gift cards to grocery stores to briefly alleviate financial burden and reduce the stress and vulnerability.
To help support at-risk children and families of the Tucson community, please consider directing your Charitable Organization tax credit gift to Casa de los Niños.
Donations of new items including clothing, hygiene items, toys, are also deeply appreciated. To learn more about donating items or making a gift, visit casadelosninos.org or call 624-5600. Items can be donated at the Cole & Jeannie Davis Family Center located at 1120 N. Fifth Ave.