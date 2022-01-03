Tanque Verde schools to host open houses, kinder roundup

The Tanque Verde Unified School District is scheduled to hold open houses and kindergarten roundups at its schools to allow interested members of the public to visit its school campuses, learn more about their programs and see new construction in progress.

The district offers free, full-day kindergarten and kindergarteners will begin the 2022-2023 school year in new classrooms, according to a news release. Other schools will also begin the next academic year with new buildings including a new fine and performing arts building at Emily Gray and a new science lab and classrooms at Tanque Verde High.

The open houses and kindergarten roundups will be held on the following dates:

Emily Gray Junior High School, located at 11150 E. Tanque Verde Rd.

• Open house on Jan. 6 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Tanque Verde Elementary School, located at 2600 N. Fennimore Ave.

• Open house on Jan. 11 from 5:30-7 p.m.

• Kindergarten roundup on Jan. 19 from 2-3 p.m. Interested parties can call (520) 749-4244 to reserve a spot for the kindergarten roundup.