What: Ben’s Bells promote kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”
Last week’s recipient: Marisol Badilla.
Nominated by: Anna Kolb
Why: For her work with animals and the students at City High School. Marisol is a teacher at City High and a devoted animal lover. She boards and rehabilitates dogs in her spare time. She brings her foster dogs to school to help them socialize, which helps the students’ anxiety too, Kolb wrote. She recently took in a dog that belonged to a student and helped get it trained to alleviate its anxiety. The dog, rescued off the street, provides support for the student but was having issues because of its anxiety. Badilla paid for the dog to be neutered and worked with the student’s guardians to show them the importance of the student and dog staying together. She helped raise funds to build a dog run and kennel for the dog at the student’s home. “Marisol’s love and compassion for keeping children and their animals together goes beyond what teachers are paid for,” Kolb wrote in her nomination letter. “Her devotion to helping all those that need a voice is inspirational.”
More info and to nominate someone: Go to bensbells.org/BellingForm to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379 for more info.