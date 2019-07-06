High court weighs in on business confidentiality

A recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling appeared to tip the scales more heavily in favor of Hudbay Minerals and others who would withhold business-related information on the grounds of confidentiality.

The late June ruling allowed the U.S. Agriculture Department and grocers in South Dakota to withhold from a newspaper various kinds of information about the federal food stamp program, formally known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

The information had been requested in 2011 by the Argus-Leader in Sioux Falls.

The ruling overruled earlier, lower court decisions that said agencies wishing to withhold such data would have to demonstrate that releasing it would cause the businesses harm.

But its implications for something like the Rosemont Mine reclamation plan are unclear today and may be limited.

That's because since the lawsuit that led to last month's high court ruling was filed, Congress has amended the Freedom of Information Act to tighten it in favor of public release in such cases.

It now requires that businesses seeking confidentiality related information exemptions must show that release will cause "foreseeable harm," said Adam Marshall, a litigation attorney for the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press.

"It’s not enough just to say 'oh this is commercial or a trade secret or what not'," Marshall said. "You have to show it would cause harm."