Sorry, cold warriors, the silo has sold.
Long-time Tucson resident Tom Rossier is now the proud owner of a decommissioned Titan II missile silo near Oracle Junction that made headlines around the world last month when it hit the real estate market like a bomb.
Rossier bought the underground missile control bunker and the almost 13 acres surrounding it for $420,000 cash, $25,000 over the list price.
"The land's what I love," he said, "but what's underneath it sealed the deal."
Rossier said he is looking forward to exploring the desert around the bunker and eventually building a house above it. He plans to use the underground space as a survival shelter and "the ultimate man cave."
"This is going to be my retirement, something to work on," the 57-year-old said. "You know, you've got to keep your options open in the future."
The sale closed Tuesday after a wild month of inquiries and mushrooming media attention.
Listing agent Grant Hampton said he was fielding 40 calls a day, some from as far away as Sweden, Bulgaria and the United Arab Emirates.
In the end, though, all the attention resulted in just two solid offers: Rossier's and one from a man who wanted to turn the bunker into a "destination Airbnb," among other ideas, Hampton said.
Rick Ellis, the silo's previous owner, was thrilled with how it all worked out.
"We've been trying to sell this thing for three and a half years. We sold it within two weeks of turning the listing over to Grant (Hampton)," Ellis said. "I really like the guy who ended up (buying) it."
Rossier considers the property a steal.
The bunker extends 40 feet beneath the surface and is protected by a concrete shell at least 4 feet thick. The three-story control center inside is mounted on giant springs designed to absorb the shockwave from a nearby nuclear blast.
"Today you couldn't replicate that for $10 million," said Rossier, who earned an engineering degree from the University of Arizona in 1986 and now runs a wholesale bakery. "In terms of hardened structures, that's king."
The site about 35 miles north of Tucson was once part of a network of 18 nuclear missile launch sites that ringed the community from the early 1960s until the early 1980s.
When the aging Titans were decommissioned in 1984, demolition crews caved in the silos with explosives and back-filled the access shafts for the control bunkers with rocks and debris. Then the properties were auctioned off, mostly to private citizens.
The silo off Arizona 79 originally sold for about $20,000 to a family that never did much with it. Ellis bought it for $200,000 in 2003 with plans to eventually open a secure, underground data storage center there, but after the bunker was dug out his business idea faltered.
Rossier said he first became interested in owning one of the Cold War relics after a visit to the Titan Missile Museum in Sahuarita.
He considered putting in an offer on Ellis' silo when it first hit the market several years ago. He said last month's listing — and the media frenzy that followed — convinced him to "jump in with both feet," before he missed his chance.
Ladders lashed together are the only way to the crew entrance nearly 100-feet underground at a 12-acre Titan II Missile complex for sale along SR 79 about 10 miles north of Oracle Junction, Ariz., on Nov. 8, 2019
Rossier said he can't wait to get out to the property and do some off-roading with his 15-year-old son through their new "backyard that just keeps going."
And if civilization should happen to collapse, he's glad to have a place where he and his loved ones can escape from the chaos.
"We all want our homes to be a safe place for our families to gather," Rossier said. "What could be safer than this?"
Titan Missile complex for sale
Owner Rick Ellis descends down the stairs in the launch control center inside a 12-acre Titan MIssile complex for sale along SR 79 about 10 miles north of Oracle Junction, Ariz., on Nov. 8, 2019
Titan Missile complex for sale
Demotion crews imploded the passageway from the the launch control center to missile silo after the Titan Missile complex was deactivated in the 1980s. The 12-acre plot is for sale along SR 79 about 10 miles north of Oracle Junction, Ariz., on Nov. 8, 2019
Titan II MIssle complex for sale
12-acre parcel for sale on Arizona 79 north of Oracle Junction, Ariz. It includes a decommisioned Titan II Missile complex.12-acre parcel for sale on Arizona 79 north of Oracle Junction, Ariz. It includes a decommisioned Titan II Missile complex.
Titan II MIssle complex for sale
12-acre parcel for sale on Arizona 79 north of Oracle Junction, Ariz. It includes a decommisioned Titan II Missile complex.12-acre parcel for sale on Arizona 79 north of Oracle Junction, Ariz. It includes a decommisioned Titan II Missile complex.
Titan II MIssle complex for sale
12-acre parcel for sale on Arizona 79 north of Oracle Junction, Ariz. It includes a decommisioned Titan II Missile complex.12-acre parcel for sale on Arizona 79 north of Oracle Junction, Ariz. It includes a decommisioned Titan II Missile complex.
Titan Missile complex for sale
Ladders lashed together are the only way to the crew entrance nearly 100-feet underground at a 12-acre Titan Missile complex for sale along SR 79 about 10 miles north of Oracle Junction, Ariz., on Nov. 8, 2019
Titan Missile complex for sale
Property owner Rick Ellis inside the launch control center of a deactivated Titan MIssile complex for sale along SR 79 about 10 miles north of Oracle Junction, Ariz., on Nov. 8, 2019
Titan Missile complex for sale
A dead rabbit on the floor of the launch control center of a Titan MIssile complex for sale along SR 79 about 10 miles north of Oracle Junction, Ariz., on Nov. 8, 2019
Titan Missile complex for sale
Property owner Rick Ellis passes through the junction between the launch control center and crew access portal at a deacivated Titan Missile complex for sale along SR 79 about 10 miles north of Oracle Junction, Ariz., on Nov. 8, 2019
Titan Missile complex for sale
A government regulation painted on the crew quarters wall in a Titan MIssile complex for sale along SR 79 about 10 miles north of Oracle Junction, Ariz., on Nov. 8, 2019
Titan Missile complex for sale
An escape hatch inside the launch control center within a Titan MIssile complex for sale along SR 79 about 10 miles north of Oracle Junction, Ariz., on Nov. 8, 2019
Titan Missile complex for sale
Standing on the crew access portal, Rick Ellis, owner of a 12-acre property that includes a Titan MIssile complex along SR 79 about 10 miles north of Oracle Junction, Ariz., on Nov. 8, 2019
Titan Missile complex for sale
The blast door protecting the launch control center still work inside a Titan MIssile complex for sale along SR 79 about 10 miles north of Oracle Junction, Ariz., on Nov. 8, 2019
Titan Missile complex for sale
Peeling lead paint on the wall of a Titan Missile complex for sale along SR 79 about 10 miles north of Oracle Junction, Ariz., on Nov. 8, 2019
Titan II MIssle complex for sale
12-acre parcel for sale on Arizona 79 north of Oracle Junction, Ariz. It includes a decommisioned Titan II Missile complex.12-acre parcel for sale on Arizona 79 north of Oracle Junction, Ariz. It includes a decommisioned Titan II Missile complex.
Titan II MIssle complex for sale
12-acre parcel for sale on Arizona 79 north of Oracle Junction, Ariz. It includes a decommisioned Titan II Missile complex.12-acre parcel for sale on Arizona 79 north of Oracle Junction, Ariz. It includes a decommisioned Titan II Missile complex.
Titan II MIssle complex for sale
12-acre parcel for sale on Arizona 79 north of Oracle Junction, Ariz. It includes a decommisioned Titan II Missile complex.12-acre parcel for sale on Arizona 79 north of Oracle Junction, Ariz. It includes a decommisioned Titan II Missile complex.
Titan II MIssle complex for sale
12-acre parcel for sale on Arizona 79 north of Oracle Junction, Ariz. It includes a decommisioned Titan II Missile complex.12-acre parcel for sale on Arizona 79 north of Oracle Junction, Ariz. It includes a decommisioned Titan II Missile complex.
Titan Missile sites around Tucson
The first Titan base near Tucson is fortified with concrete in May, 1961, as workmen continuously pour around the clock. Huge buckets of concrete are swung by a crane to the top of the structure where the material is poured into the hole through pipes in a slipform operation.
Titan Missile sites around Tucson
A Titan Missile complex under construction near Rillito, Ariz. north of Tucson in 1961 (note cement plant in background).
Titan Missile sites around Tucson
Thousands of feet of heavy duty reinforcing bar are tied together to form the backbone for tons of concrete to be poured for missile silo at this Titan Missile site under construction near Tucson in 1961.
Titan Missile sites around Tucson
A worker inspects the ventilation tubes extended from the hardened silo during construction near Tucson in 1961.
Titan Missile sites around Tucson
Workers in the nearly-completed Titan Missile Site 11 silo near Tucson in 1961.
Titan Missile sites around Tucson
The first Titan base near Tucson is fortified with concrete in May, 1961, as workmen continuously pour around the clock. Huge buckets of concrete are swung by a crane to the top of the structure where the material is poured into the hole through pipes in a slipform operation.
Titan Missile sites around Tucson
Construction site west of Tucson in May, 1961, as works prepare to house the Titan II intercontinental ballistic missile. The dome will house the control center.
Fallout shelters
Dr. and Mrs. A. Russell Aanes check their civil defense rations as they start a two-week stay in an above-ground fallout shelter at KGUN-TV studios in October, 1961. The couple said they were "looking forward to catching up on long-delayed reading, napping and being away from the telephone." The TV station had a remote camera and would periodically monitor the couple inside.
Fallout shelters
A fallout shelter under construction behind a home in Tucson, ca. 1961.
Fallout shelters
John Stufflebean and family in their fallout shelter in Tucson in April, 1961.
Titan Missile sites around Tucson
A Titan Missile section arrives at Davis-Monthan AFB in Nov. 1962.
Titan Missile sites around Tucson
Titan Missile lowered into silo, possibly near Three Points, Ariz., in Dec, 1962.
Titan Missile sites around Tucson
Titan Missile lowered into silo, possibly near Three Points, Ariz., in Dec, 1962.
Titan Missile sites around Tucson
Titan Missile lowered into silo, possibly near Three Points, Ariz., in Dec, 1962.
Titan Missile sites around Tucson
Titan II Complex 09- North Oracle Road, Pima County. August 15, 1971.
Titan Missile sites around Tucson
Titan LL Complex 09- Priority 1 safe locked down. August 15, 1971.
Titan II Complex 570-9
The crew leader with his hand on the launch key at Titan II ICBM complex 570-9 south of Three Points, southwest of Tucson on Dec. 28, 1977.
Titan II Complex 570-9
A airmen sleeping in quarters underground at Titan II ICBM complex 570-9 south of Three Points, southwest of Tucson on Dec. 28, 1977.
Titan II Complex 570-9
The nuclear-tipped missile at Titan II ICBM complex 570-9 south of Three Points, southwest of Tucson on Dec. 28, 1977.
Titan II Complex 570-9
Capt. Charles Harris, sitting front, and crew members discuss the situation during a drill at Titan II ICBM complex 570-9 south of Three Points, southwest of Tucson on Dec. 28, 1977.
Titan II Complex 570-9
On-duty crew members at the ready during a drill at Titan II ICBM complex 570-9 south of Three Points, southwest of Tucson on Dec. 28, 1977. P
Titan II Complex 570-9
The giant, hardened concrete sliding dome that covers the missile silo at Titan II ICBM complex 570-9 south of Three Points, southwest of Tucson on Dec. 28, 1977.
Titan II Complex 570-9
Off-duty crew members read, play cards at Titan II ICBM complex 570-9 south of Three Points, southwest of Tucson on Dec. 28, 1977.
Titan Missile sites around Tucson
Once underground, the dirt around the access portal at Titan II Strategic Missile Site 571-4 has been excavated by Pima County, the property owner, for construction fill. The site is located near I-10 and AZ83.
Titan Missile sites around Tucson
What was once part of the blast lock and the 250-foot long access tunnel to the missile silo has been partly excavated at the Titan II Strategic Missile Site 571-3 near Empirita Road and I-10.
Titan Missile sites around Tucson
Inside the blast lock room looking toward the launch control center at the Titan II Strategic Missile Site 571-3 near Empirita Road and I-10. The 6,000-pound blast doors are open, but the site is filling with dirt because of the partial excavation.
Titan Missile sites around Tucson
Wires remain in Titan II Strategic Missile Site 571-3 in what would have been the tunnel to the missile silo from the blast lock - the central room one entered when entering the site from the access portal. The site is located near I-10 and Empirita Road.
Titan Missile sites around Tucson
03 titan focus JDS-p6 -- Crista Simpson (CRISTA SIMPSON), owner of Crista's Totally Fit holds up a diagram of a Titan II Strategic Missile Site, similar to the one, 571-6, she lives atop near Amado. Jeffry Scott/Arizona Daily Star. 129953. NO MAGS, NO SALES, MANDATORY CREDIT. 7/3/06 PHOTO BY JEFFRY SCOTT, ARIZONA DAILY STAR - Crista Simpson, with a diagram of Titan II site 571-6, runs a personal-fitness business atop a former launch site.
Titan Missile sites around Tucson
Graffiti inside equipment at Titan II Strategic Missile Site 570-2, near Hermans Road and AZ86 near Robles Junction.
Titan Missile sites around Tucson
For sale sign at Titan II Strategic Missile Site 571-3 in 2006. The site is located near I-10 and Empirita Road.
Titan Missile sites around Tucson
The top of the launch control center, once buried eight-feet underground, and other once buried parts at Titan II Strategic Missile Site 571-4 are exposed after excavation by Pima County, the property owner, for construction fill dirt. The site is located near I-10 and AZ83.
Titan Missile sites around Tucson
Eric Neilson, owner of Titan II Strategic Missile Site 570-4 looks up into his home, built around the access portal in 2006. In 2002 he excavated and gained entrance to the launch control center.
Titan Missile sites around Tucson
Inside Titan II Strategic Missile Site 570-4's launch control center the man in the moon gazes into the four-member crews sleeping quarters.
Titan Missile sites around Tucson
The logo for the 570th Strategic Missile Wing survived being buried for at least 15 years on a 6,000-pound blast door at Titan II Strategic Missile Site 570-4. Despite tons of debris filling the 35-foot deep access portal, when owner Eric Neilson excavated the site in 2002 the door opened up with just a bit of encouragement.
Titan Missile sites around Tucson
Titan II Strategic Missile Site 571-6 in Amado is home to Crista's Totally Fit fitness center in 2006. Crista Simpson, owner of the center who leases the property, uses one of the IRCS antenna pads for a picnic spot. She also uses one of the refueling pads to supply water to area wildlife.
Titan Missile complex for sale
An escape hatch inside the launch control center within a Titan MIssile complex for sale along SR 79 about 10 miles north of Oracle Junction, Ariz., on Nov. 8, 2019
Titan Missile complex for sale
The blast door protecting the launch control center still work inside a Titan MIssile complex for sale along SR 79 about 10 miles north of Oracle Junction, Ariz., on Nov. 8, 2019
Titan Missile complex for sale
Peeling lead paint on the wall of a Titan Missile complex for sale along SR 79 about 10 miles north of Oracle Junction, Ariz., on Nov. 8, 2019
Titan Missile complex for sale
Property owner Rick Ellis passes through the junction between the launch control center and crew access portal at a deacivated Titan Missile complex for sale along SR 79 about 10 miles north of Oracle Junction, Ariz., on Nov. 8, 2019
Titan Missile complex for sale
Ladders lashed together are the only way to the crew entrance nearly 100-feet underground at a 12-acre Titan Missile complex for sale along SR 79 about 10 miles north of Oracle Junction, Ariz., on Nov. 8, 2019
Titan Missile complex for sale
Demotion crews imploded the passageway from the the launch control center to missile silo after the Titan Missile complex was deactivated in the 1980s. The 12-acre plot is for sale along SR 79 about 10 miles north of Oracle Junction, Ariz., on Nov. 8, 2019
