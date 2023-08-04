New month, new list 💅📝

August is when kids are back in school, summer events come to a close and monsoon is still pouring rain. This month marks lots of fun events: the return of Las Mujeres Verdes, a Selena party, an art fest at Hotel McCoy, a huge birding festival, a fancy Iron Chef dinner, a celebration for Tucson's birthday, the annual Critter Night at Mission Garden and a competition all about salsa, tequila and tacos.

Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out!

Don't want to scroll as much? Click the links below to see events separated by date.

First Thursday at Tucson Museum of Art

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every first Thursday of the month for pay-what-you-wish admission, gallery activities, live music and a cash bar. This month's event will also feature a plant bar from Rozet Nursery, 3D-printed planters shaped to look like casitas from local maker Plant Casitas, and Filipino treats from Treats by Robyn.

When: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish

Visit the event page for more information.

Workshops with Di Luna Candles

Di Luna Candles is known for her beautiful candles scented like birthday cake, coconut and grapefruit mint. She recently opened her own brick-and-mortar where she not only sells her candles but teaches the community how to make them! Other events this August include book clubs and a charcuterie workshop.

When: Various dates in August

Cost: Prices range based on class

Visit the event page for more information.

Safe Shift Store 3-Day Sale

The Safe Shift estate store, which helps raise funds for firefighters and first responders through the Greater Tucson Fire Foundation, opens its doors for three days each month. Items for sale include furniture, home decor, kitchen items, books and more.

When: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 3-5

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Gardening Hour

Learn about gardening and bring home clippings all while connecting with The Garden Kitchen team.

When: 7-8:30 a.m. Thursdays

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

KXCI’s 10th Annual House Rockin’ Blues Review

For the 10th anniversary of KXCI House Rockin' Blues Review this weekend, organizers are bringing zydeco back to the series. Veteran Louisiana accordion player Dwight Carrier and his BlackCat Zydeco band will headline.

When: 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4

Cost: $25 in advance, $30 at the door

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Jazz Fest Summerfest

Help support the annual Tucson Jazz Festival during their upcoming Summerfest featuring five bands and two stages.

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Local Love Presents

Enjoy a concert at The Rialto featuring an all-local lineup of musicians, including Midnight Island and Noah Martin.

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4

Cost: $5 in advance, $8 at the door

Visit the event page for more information.

Fry-Aholics Pop-up

Fry-Aholics is hosting a two-day pop-up at Prep & Pastry. Check out surf n' turf, carne asada, pulled pork and elote — all atop fries.

When: 5-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Aug. 4-5

Cost: Prices ranges based on menu item

Visit the event page for more information.

Free Film Fridays

Catch a poolside movie every Friday at Hotel McCoy! Upcoming movies include "Black Panther," "The Lorax," "The Breakfast Club" and "Sixteen Candles."

When: 8-10 p.m. Fridays

Cost: Free to attend and open to the public. Swimming is for hotel guests only, but day passes for the pool are available for $20.

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Corner with BICAS

Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.

When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested

Visit the event page for more information.

Chillin at the Chul

Check out music, spirits and bites at Tohono Chul's summer series. On Saturdays, Tohono Chul has partnered with Children's Museum Oro Valley to provide family-friendly nature play.

When: 5-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 2

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Cat events at El Jefe Cat Lounge

Spend time with the cats at El Jefe Cat Lounge at these weekend events, including trivia and bingo.

When: Various dates

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $15 for trivia, adults only; $14 for bingo, reservations required.

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Concert Series at Old Tucson

Old Tucson is hosting an outdoor concert series featuring tribute bands performing music from artists like Garth Brooks, Journey and Stevie Nicks. Restaurants, bars and shops will also be open.

When: 6 p.m. select Fridays and Saturdays through Aug. 26

Where: Old Tucson, 201 Kinney Road

Cost: $34 for general admission, $80 for VIP

Visit the event page for more information.

Las Mujeres Verdes Mercado

Las Mujeres Verdes is a group with a goal: helping other minority-owned small businesses thrive through frequent artisan markets. The mercados that once took place in midtown have moved to a new location near Fourth Avenue.

When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Selena Party

As part of Hotel Congress' Summer Party Series, Selena tribute band Bidi Bidi Banda of Austin, Texas will be taking the stage.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5

Cost: $15 in advance, $20 day of. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Doodles Workshop

In this workshop, local artist The Tucson Type will teach you how to make summer-themed doodles. Throughout the class, you'll get to try samples of teas from NobiliTea.

When: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 5

Cost: $20

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Safari Nights

Enjoy the cooler nighttime temperatures at Reid Park Zoo's after-hours Summer Safari Nights. Each event will have different themed activities including keeper chats, animal encounters and live music.

When: 6-8 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 12

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court

Cost: $10.50 for adults, $6.50 for kids ages 2-14

Visit the event page for more information.

Cool Summer Nights

Enjoy the sights of the Desert Museum at night — in cooler temperatures! Bring a flashlight to walk around and possibly spot a nocturnal animal, touch a stingray and check out themed activities.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 26

Cost: $29.95 for adults, $19.95 for kids ages 3-12. $24.95 for Arizona residents.

Visit the event page for more information.

Moon Market

Four of Wands is hosting a moon market, complete with astrology, palm readers, and bone and tarot readings. There will be $20 Zodiac-themed flash tattoos, vendors and a food truck.

When: 2-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5

Where: Four of Wands, 4349 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

'80s Dance Party at Surly Wench

Surly Wench Pub is hosting an '80s-themed dance party. Dress in your best '80s-themed outfit!

When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5

Cost: $5. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Gemstone Meditation

Tarot By Rose 333 is putting together a short lesson in crystal properties, a semi-guided meditation and a social gathering to share your experiences.

When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5

Cost: $15

Visit the event page for more information.

Pretendy Time: A Comedy Show for Kids and Families

Tucson Improv Movement is hosting an hour of family-friendly comedy. Kids will also have the chance to hop on the stage to perform alongside the group's improvisers.

When: 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 5

Cost: $5, or $20 for a family of 5

Visit the event page for more information.

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. Upcoming tours include the Turquoise Trail; Mainly Murals; Barrio Viejo; and Mansions of Main Avenue.

When: Various dates, check out the calendar here.

Where: Locations vary based on tour.

Cost: $25. Pre-registration may be required for these events.

Visit the event page for more information.

Drag Queen Bingo

Roxi Starr is hosting Drag Queen Bingo at least twice in August!

When: 7-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5; 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27

Cost: Free to play, bring money for drinks

Visit the event page for more information on the Button Brew House bingo. Visit the event page for more information on the Bawker Bawker bingo.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Magic & Mystery Dinner Theater

At this event, you'll get to enjoy dinner from Dante's Fire, all while watching a magical theatrical performance.

When: 6:30 p.m. select Saturdays in August

Cost: $49 without dinner, $79 with dinner

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Night Fest

Moe Moe Pop-up, which organizes anime-themed events in Tucson, is hosting Summer Night Fest featuring a scavenger hunt, vendors, a cosplay contest and a DJ.

When: 5-9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and tea

Visit the event page for more information.

Medella Vina Antique and Vintage Fair

Once a month, Medella Vina Ranch hosts an antique fair where you can shop vintage items from more than 100 vendors, plus take a break at an onsite food truck.

When: 7 a.m. to noon on the first Sunday of the month

Where: Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Sunset Sundays

Explore the Tucson Botanical Gardens after hours!

When: 6-8 p.m. Sundays through August

Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: $15 for adults, $8 for kids ages 4-17

Visit the event page for more information.

Live storytelling with F*ST Female Storytellers

F*ST, Female* StoryTellers, is back with a night of live storytelling. This time, the night will be centered around the theme "School Daze."

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Folk Fest Presents: Songwriter Roundtable

Each month, the folks behind the annual Tucson Folk Festival put together a roundtable for song writers, featuring special guests. This month you'll see Freddy Parish, Joshua Butcher and Eric Schaffer.

When: 7-10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8

Cost: $10-$15

Visit the event page for more information.

Water Wednesdays

Every Wednesday this month, Children's Museum Tucson will be hosting Water Wednesdays to help kiddos cool down with water fun in the courtyard.

When: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays in August

Cost: Included with admission, which is $11.

Visit the event page for more information.

Southeast Arizona Birding Festival

This birding festival, organized by Tucson Audubon Society, is hosting a big roster of activities including field trips, workshops and presentations throughout Southeast Arizona.

When: Aug. 9-13

Where: Locations across Southeast Arizona

Cost: Many events are free with registration. Field trips range in price.

Visit the event site for more information.

Solutions Focused Community Book Club

Journalist Caitlin Schmidt is teaming up with Tucson Tome Gnome and the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona for a solutions-focused community book club centered around "The Reading List" by Sara Nisha Adams. "This book club aims to bring together interested community members from all walks of life to bond over a shared desire to make our community better for all," organizers say.

When: 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9

Where: Community Foundation Campus, 5049 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend. RSVP online.

Visit the event page for more information.

Young Leaders United Social Hour

Young Leaders United, part of nonprofit United Way, is hosting their monthly social hour on Aug. 9. Enjoy drinks and apps while networking with young professionals.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9

Where: Reilly Craft Pizza & Drink, 101 E. Pennington St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Gather A Vintage Market

Find all kinds of vintage and antique home and garden items at this four-day market.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 10-12; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13

Where: Gather A Vintage Market, 300 S. Park Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

Imagine stepping into a painting by Vincent van Gogh. The colors swirl around you and the images of landscapes and self-portraits by the 19th century Post-Impressionist artist suck you into a 360-degree virtual world. That’s what you will experience when “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” comes to Oro Valley this August and September.

When: Thursdays-Mondays in August and September

Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road

Cost: $25-$35

Visit the event page for more information.

Chez Peachy Bento Cake Workshop

If you're someone who frequently attends markets around town, there's a good chance you've seen Chez Peachy in her colorful outfits selling even more colorful lunchbox-size cakes. She's hosting two workshops this month, where she'll teach you how to paint a buttercream sunset onto a bento cake.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10; 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12

Cost: $50

Visit the event page for more information.

Skate Country Roll Bounce

DJ company Bros Entertainment is hosting this adult-only '80s-themed event at Skate Country, featuring a DJ spinning era hits, a costume contest and food trucks.

When: 10:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11

Cost: $16 in advance, skates included. $20 at the door. This event is for ages 18 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Metal Fest 25

The Rialto Theatre is hosting Metal Fest 25 as part of its Local Love Presents series. The concert features an all-local lineup of musicians.

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11

Cost: $5 in advance, $8 at the door

Visit the event page for more information.

Free Mead Tasting

Superstition Meadery will be at 1912 Brewing Company for a free mead tasting! Also on the agenda: live music from Flatlander Jim.

When: Friday, Aug. 11. 4-6 p.m. for the tasting; 6-8 p.m. for live music.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for additional drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Crescent Moon Night Market

Rozet Nursery's upcoming market features more than a dozen makers and food vendors. You'll find baked goods, handmade earrings, acai bowls and ceramics, plus live music, palm readings and an herbs class.

When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Family Literacy Fiesta

Make Way for Books is turning 25 this year! To celebrate, the local nonprofit is hosting a Family Literacy Fiesta with literacy activities, giveaways and information about their free literacy programming.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12

Where: Make Way for Books, 700 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Spinnin’ Wheels Outdoor Roller Disco

DJ Herm will be rocking beats at this outdoor roller disco and dance party.

When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12

Cost: $10. Bring your own skates!

Visit the event page for more information.

Old Pueblo Market

The indoor Old Pueblo Market typically features around 20 vendors selling items like jewelry, sweets, skin-care products and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

"SWEAT" Party at The Royal Room

Head to The Royal Room where DJs will spin pop, alternative, techno, electronic and house music. There will be a full bar, board games and a water bottle donation drive.

When: 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Beer for Bikes

Dragoon Brewing Co. is teaming up with local nonprofit BICAS for an afternoon of beer, art, prizes and food from Bailey's Artisan Pizza.

When: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12

Where: Dragoon Brewing Co., 1859 W. Grant Road

Cost: $25 donation includes a pint of beer, a credit at BICAS and a T-shirt

Visit the event page for more information.

Art After Dark at Children's Museum Tucson

Each month, Children's Museum Tucson hosts Art After Dark with local arts groups and free admission!

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Repair Cafe

Need something fixed? Bring it to the Tucson Repair Cafe to be fixed for free! All items are welcome.

When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Emo Nite at 191 Toole

Bust out that My Chemical Romance shirt in the back of your closet and your favorite black eyeliner — Emo Nite returns to Tucson.

When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12

Cost: $16. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Cat Video Fest

Cat Video Fest, a compilation of kitty videos, is back at The Loft Cinema! A portion of the proceeds will go to the Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter.

When: 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 12-13; 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

"Beyond the Lens" photography exhibition

The upcoming exhibit at Decode Gallery showcases photography from nature and portraits to still life and portraiture by local and international photographers. An opening reception takes place Aug. 12.

When: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Teas from China’s Far South

Seven Cups Teahouse is hosting a morning uncommon tea tastings from China's Fujian and Guangdong provinces. You'll also hear stories of the origins behind each tea.

When: 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12

Where: Seven Cups Teahouse, 2510 E. Fort Lowell Road

Cost: $45

Visit the event page for more information.

Ice Cream Social with Literacy Connects

Learn all about Literacy Connects' after-school program Youth Theatre and Film Collective during this ice cream social. While you're there, enjoy surprise activities and mingle with community members.

When: 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Iron Chef Dinner For the second year in a row, Dante's Fire's Chef Kenneth Foy has won the Iron Chef Tucson title. The Dante's Fire team will prepare the winning dishes (the secret ingredient was peanut butter) in a special dinner this month. When: 5:30-9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13 Where: Dante's Fire, 2526 E. Grant Road Cost: $125 Visit the event page for more information.

Second SundAZe at TMA

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every second Sunday for pay-what-you-wish admission. Enjoy art-making, gallery activities and family yoga.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish

Visit the event page for more information.

Fruit Cocktail Lounge

Head downtown for an LGBTQ+ cocktail party and social at The Century Room at Hotel Congress! Enjoy cocktails, small plates and entertainment.

When: 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13

Cost: $10. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Ride with FUGA

Take a bike ride with organization FUGA, which advocates for mobility, accessibility and representation for Tucson's south-side and west-side communities.

When: 8-10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 13; 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Themed Trivia at Crooked Tooth

Test your knowledge in all things Pixar and Marvel at Crooked Tooth Brewing Co.'s themed trivia nights.

When: 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15 for Pixar; Tuesday, Aug. 29 for Marvel. Teams are signed up on a first come, first served basis. It's suggested to get there by 6 p.m. to secure your spot.

Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.

Cost: Free to attend, recommended to buy a drink or two!

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Cinema Club at The Downtown Clifton

Enjoy an indoor movie at The Downtown Clifton every other Wednesday! Watch "Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist" on Aug. 16 and "My Cousin Vinney" on Aug. 30.

When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 16, Aug. 30

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Critter Night

Learn all about desert animals from wildlife agencies and local nonprofits at Mission Garden's Critter Night. Stay tuned for more event details from Mission Garden.

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18

Cost: Free to attend, donations welcome

Visit the event page for more information.

4th Avenue Flea: Sew What?

This upcoming 4th Avenue Flea will feature 40 makers who specialize in fabric, clothing and soft sculpture.

When: 7-10 p.m. Friday Aug. 18

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Listening Party at Revel

Revel Wine Bar is hosting a listening party featuring Drake's greatest hits.

When: 8-11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for wine

Visit the event page for more information.

Queer Speed Dating

Find your next date or make a new friend at this queer speed dating event!

When: 7-9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18

Where: Bawker Bawker Cider House, 400 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to participate with the purchase of one drink. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Celebration of All Things S-cuk sọn/Tucson

Tucson was founded 248 years ago on Aug. 20, 1775. Every year, the Presidio Museum hosts a party to celebrate. This year, the event includes mariachi, Waila music, a Chinese lion dance and community organizations.

When: 6:15-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19

Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Movies in Marana

Outdoor movie screenings in Marana stretch all the way into the fall season. On Aug. 19, catch a screening of "Big Miracle" at the splash pad.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. The movie begins at sundown.

Where: Heritage River Park Splash Pad, 12280 N. Heritage Park Dr.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food trucks. Bring a towel!

Visit the event page for more information.

Movies on the Lawn in Oro Valley

Oro Valley only has two more outdoor movie screenings this summer, including "The Mitchells vs. the Machines" on Aug. 19.

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19

Where: Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Dr.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Mission Garden's Monsoon Dinner

Local nonprofit Mission Garden is hosting a dinner prepared by Tumerico, Barrio Bread and La Estrella Bakery, made with ingredients from the garden.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 Where: Ramada by Wyndham, 777 W. Cushing St. Cost: $80 Visit the event page for more information.

Fairytale Tea Party

Trail Dust Town is hosting its first-ever Fairytale Tea Party with snacks and tea served in the Savoy Opera House, encounters with fairytale characters (and a unicorn), amusement rides and more activities.

When: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19

Where: Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $35

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Paracon

Described as a mini-con, Tucson Paracon will "highlight Tucson's haunted mysteries in a positive manner," featuring seven speakers and a ghost investigation.

When: Saturday, Aug. 19. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for Paracon; 8-11 p.m. for the ghost investigation.

Cost: $40-$150

Visit the event page for more information.

Stars of Magic 2023

Get ready for the 35th edition of this two-hour magic show presented by the Society of American Magicians.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19

Where: Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave.

Cost: $20 for adults, $16 for kids ages 12 and under. On the day of the show, tickets increase to $23 for adults and $19 for kids.

Visit the event page for more information.

A Night Under the Stars

Local nonprofit Reach For The Stars is hosting a night of stargazing. Learn about the stars and planets, all while gazing through telescopes and binoculars.

When: 8-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19

Where: Gabe Zimmerman Trailhead, 16248 E. Marsh Station Road

Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted

Visit the event page for more information.

Family Saturdays with Watershed Management Group

Head to Watershed Management Group for Family Saturdays to learn all about composting! Every family will receive a copy of "Poo to Peaches" to take home.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Traditional O'odham Agriculture at Mission Garden

Attend this event to learn about Tohono O'odham agricultural practices, including demonstrations and talks about traditional crops like corn, beans and squash.

When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 19

Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted

Visit the event page for more information.

Kitten yoga with Barefoot Studio

Take this beginner's yoga class surrounded by kittens! Proceeds go to Southern Arizona Cat Rescue.

When: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19

Cost: $20

Visit the event page for more information.

Whiskey and BBQ Dinner

Hub Restaurant is teaming up with Whiskey Del Bac for a five-course whiskey and barbecue dinner. Food includes mango barbecue chicken salad, ribs and brisket.

When: 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20

Cost: $102. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Salsa Class and Social Dancing

Put on your dancing shoes and head to this event hosted by the Tucson Casineros. Start off with a salsa class, followed by social dancing.

When: 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20

Where: City Center for Collaborative Learning, 47 E. Pennington St.

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

"Can't Buy Me Love" at The Loft

The Loft Cinema is celebrating Tucson's birthday with a screening of "Can't Buy Me Love," which was filmed here in the '80s. There will be birthday cake while supplies last!

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway

Cost: $10.50

Visit the event page for more information.

Ben's Bells Endless Summer Happy Hour

Ben's Bells is putting together an all-ages happy hour at HighWire Tucson. Tucson celebrities will serve the drinks, competing to raise the most tips to go toward the local nonprofit.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24

Cost: $30, tickets include your first drink

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Night Market

Shop from dozens of local makers when the Summer Night Market takes over the MSA Annex every last Friday of the month through September!

When: 6-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Electric Feels: Indie Rock + Dance Party

Join this indie party for a night of dancing to a DJ mixing Tame Impala, MGMT, Arctic Monkeys, Passion Pit, Dayglow and more.

When: 9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25

Cost: $20. This event is for ages 18 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Rodeo Rave

Illustrated with a hot pink cowgirl hat, Rodeo Rave is a dance party spinning hits and deep cuts from country artists.

When: 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25

Cost: $20. This event is for ages 18 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Salsa, Tequila and Taco Challenge

Now's your chance to try dozens of salsa, tequila and taco recipes — from blueberry-jalapeño salsa to tequila-infused popsicles — and vote for your favorite. Beyond the tastings from local chefs and mixologists, there will be mariachi, folklorico, lucha libre and live painting.

When: 6-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26

Where: Hilton El Conquistador, 10000 N. Oracle Road

Cost: $80 for general admission, includes libation and menu samplings from 30 participating chefs. $100 for VIP.

Visit the event page for more information.

Dirty T Tamarindo's Grand Opening

Dirty T Tamarindo, known for their chamoy-covered candies, is officially opening a brick-and-mortar! The grand opening will feature vendors, giveaways and mariachi.

When: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26

Where: Dirty T Tamarindo, 1211 W. St Marys Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for candy

Visit the event page for more information.

Flashlight Night

Bring a flashlight and explore the International Wildlife Museum in the dark! Arrive early to see the museum with the lights on, and stay to see the museum in the dark when the lights switch off at 6 p.m.

When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26

Where: International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road

Cost: $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 4-12

Visit the event page for more information.

Spirit Swap

Local shop Monsoon Mystics is hosting a spirit swap — a chance to gather, mingle and swap metaphysical tools like crystals, tarot decks and candles.

When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Sanrio K-pop Bash

Local shop Kira Kira Collectibles is organizing a Sanrio K-pop Bash which is slated to feature K-pop and anime vendors, a scavenger hunt, karaoke, a cosplay contest, a maid cafe and a photo booth.

When: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks and shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Science at Sunset: Mighty Monsoons

Flandrau's new summer series features a lecture, stargazing, two planetarium shows and admission to the exhibits throughout the museum.

When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26

Where: Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: $20 for all the activities, or $5 per lecture/show. Stargazing is free.

Visit the event page for more information.

"The Greatest Showman" Sing-Along

Belt out the tunes of "The Greatest Showman" during this sing-along version of the movie with onscreen lyrics.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26

Cost: $12.50

Visit the event page for more information.

Arizona Sands Club Charity Cocktail Classic

Eight members of Arizona Sands Club will compete to create the best cocktail. Guests will get cocktail samples all while enjoying enjoy food, live music, dancing, live and silent auctions and a silent disco.

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 Where: Arizona Sands Club, 565 N. Cherry Ave. Cost: $150 Visit the event page for more information. Archaeology Day at Mission Garden Kids can learn hands-on archaeology skills at Mission Garden's monthly Archaeology Day. When: 8-9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted Visit the event page for more information.

Chicken Poop Bingo

Yes, chicken poop bingo is a real thing. And it's a fundraiser for Tucson Village Farm's camp scholarship fund!

When: 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27

Cost: Free to attend, bring cash to play

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Sunset Pool Party

Watch the sunset from the rooftop pool at Graduate Tucson. While you're there, enjoy drink specials and a DJ.

When: 6-9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27

Cost: $15, buy tickets in advance. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Pop Swap

Pop Cycle and the Historic Fourth Avenue Coalition are hosting a community art supply swap. Bring supplies you no longer want or need and swap them for something you'd rather have in your art collection!

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Cat yoga with Hermitage Shelter

Enjoy a 45-minute yoga flow session at Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary, followed by cat play!

When: 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 27

Where: Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.

Cost: $20, RSVP in advance

Visit the event page for more information.

Yoga + Pint

1912 Brewing Co. is collaborating with Veterans Yoga Project for a yoga and pint class, which includes an hour-long yoga session and either a pint of 1912 beer or a non-alcoholic beverage. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Veterans Yoga Project.

When: 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27

Cost: $15

Visit the event page for more information.

Pop-up Markets 101

If you're a maker looking to learn more about getting into local markets, Coy Creative is here to teach you. Known for her funky statement earrings, Coy Creative has participated in countless markets and will share her expertise, from tips on talking to people to deciding if a market is right for you.

When: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29

Cost: $35

Visit the event page for more information.

Soul Food Wednesday

Visit Blax Friday's Soul Food Wednesday to support local Black-owned businesses and food vendors.

When: 7-10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson, Gem, Mineral and Fossil Shows

The massive gem showcase happens in January and February each year, but a much smaller showcase takes place in September. Seven shows will return to Tucson on Aug. 31 with beads, minerals and jewelry.

When: Thursday-Sunday, Aug. 31-Sept. 3

Where: Various locations

Cost: Some shows may require an admission fee; bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.