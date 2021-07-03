Tim Steller's opinion: Exodus from county attorney's office falls to Conover

And she noted that they only contacted her about the possible conflict after they had already sent the case out to another attorney.

Still, some employees thought Conover lied when she told me the previous administration had not alerted her to the decision. Some of them, like Nassen and Flagg, told me they not only were open to Conover when she took office but had supported her in the election.

‘Things blew up’

Another incident left a similar unease.

Rick Unklesbay was the most prominent and perhaps most respected prosecutor left from the LaWall era when Conover took over in January. He also supported Conover and told me he had a sign for her campaign in his yard.

He told me he had committed to staying six months and helping with the transition before retiring for good, after 40 years in the office.

“I stayed because I wanted them to succeed. I wanted them to have a smooth transition,” he said. “It was clear to me by the end of January that even though their message was they wanted me to help in transition, they had no interest in what I had to say.”

He told them he would retire in March. Things blew up at the end of February.