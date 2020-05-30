Tim Steller's opinion: Inmates trapped as epidemic hits Eloy detention center

On April 30, a group of 32 detainees who have medical conditions such as diabetes and asthma wrote a desperate plea for humanitarian parole, saying none of them are criminals or flight risks.

“We have a deep fear of becoming infected and dying far from our families,” they wrote.

“Here, in detention, doctors do not attend to us in a timely way. When we are sick or injured, they tell us to send a request. When we send the request it takes four to 15 days for them to come and check us, and they only prescribe us water. No matter the illness, they tell us to drink water.”

On May 18, a group of 29 detainees complained that they have no way to access the courts and live in fear of the virus getting into their pod, or “tank.”

“There are 120 of us in a small space and that is how the pandemic propagates faster. The entrance of personnel and other workers is the biggest source of danger of it entering the tank.”

On May 20, a group of 46 inmates wrote: “Our biggest concern is we are all cycling this virus, and nothing seems to change.”