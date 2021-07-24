Trash, no water, dead birds — Tucson apartment residents complaints bring city action

Sriram, who pays The Cadence $1,500 in monthly rent, says his water went out around noon Monday and did not come back on until Thursday afternoon.

“We haven’t had any suitable water for anything,” he said. “I mean, they’ve got the water back after four days, but there’s still a slew of other problems.”

With no family in Tucson to stay with in the meantime, Sriram was able to use the restroom and shower at friends’ houses.

Sriram says the apartment’s trash chutes have not worked for nearly a month, causing each floor’s trash room to pile up with waste.

“If you walk through the halls of the apartment, it reeks of trash,” he said. “The trash chute is broken, and so (management) said just put it in the room and they’ll pick it up. We keep putting it in the room, and no one is picking it up.”

Emily DePalma, who has lived at The Cadence for a year, says while the trash rooms are piling up, the rest of the premises are unsanitary as well. Residents have complained on Twitter about feces, dried throw up and dead birds throughout the property.