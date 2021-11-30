Troubled youth home operator faces state hearing this week

A charity that runs group homes for troubled children from Tucson and beyond faces a state hearing this week to see whether the homes should be shut down for jeopardizing the health and safety of those under its care.

Mary’s Mission, fined $18,000 and cited 64 times since 2019 for deficiencies at its two homes for 11- to 17-year-olds, also faces a new allegation it illegally operated a third, unlicensed home that came to the state's attention when a suicidal teen with a knife was wounded by a staffer who hit him on the head with a chair, public records show.

The nonprofit is fighting a bid by the Arizona Department of Health Services to revoke the state licenses of the two original homes and obtain an injunction against the third.

All three sites are in neighboring Cochise County about 100 miles southeast of Tucson, and are largely funded by taxpayers through the state Medicaid program for those with low incomes. The charity reported $1.9 million in revenue in its most recent nonprofit tax return.