Tucson-area siblings indicted in Jan. 6 Capitol breach, released from custody

Two Tucson-area siblings charged in connection with the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol are out of custody while their court cases proceed.

Felicia Konold, a 27-year-old Marana resident, and her brother Cory Konold, a 25-year-old Tucson resident, were arrested by the FBI on Feb. 11 and released from custody on Feb. 18, according to federal court records filed in Tucson and Washington, D.C.

They were ordered to remain at their homes except for going to work, school, religious services, health treatment, attorney visits and court appearances.

They will wear location monitoring equipment, according to documents filed in federal court in Tucson. The siblings are prohibited from communicating with each other.

The Konold siblings were accused of marching in a large crowd of Proud Boys, a far-right group that supported former President Donald Trump, to the Capitol building. Their goal was to stop Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote. The crowd overwhelmed police officers and forced their way inside, according to court records.

The Konolds were indicted on Feb. 26 in Washington, D.C., on charges of conspiracy, obstructing an official proceeding, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, and entering and remaining in a restricted building.