Tucson artist, historian and business owner Andre Newman dies at 47

“He was just the most supportive father,” Tang said. “He loved being a father so much.”

In recent months, since the pandemic started, Savan taught Newman how to play chess and they would play a game every night. Savan would almost always win, but he started getting a little better, Tang said.

“He’s an incredible father,” Tang said. “And the joy that he and my daughter shared was priceless.”

Newman’s closeness with Savan inspired Timoteio Padilla, a longtime friend. Newman showed Padilla the kind of father he wanted to be someday.

“I could just see how attentive he was with her and what a good dad he was and just that presence and the love and the care he had for her really, really stood out to me, I could really feel it” Padilla said.

Nguyen met Newman and Tang when Savan was months old, and Nguyen’s daughter was a year old. They became close friends, co-parenting as they brought their girls along to teach and perform acroyoga, often traveling. They did not want to compartmentalize their lives as parents and artists, so they included their daughters in all aspects of their life enthusiastically, Nguyen said.