Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way, may be chosen as the best botanical garden in the country.

USA TODAY's 10 Best Readers' Choice category for Best Botanical Garden features the popular Tucson attraction and 19 other nominees from 14 states, including a second Arizona nominee — Phoenix's Desert Botanical Garden.

Voting is open through March 6 and the top 10 winners will be announced Friday, March 17. Garden enthusiasts can cast one vote per day in the category.

Voting for that category also ends March 6.

West of Tucson, the community of Ajo is nominated this year for Best Historic Small Town. Voting for that category ends Feb. 20.

All open contests can be found at 10best.com/awards/travel.