Transit services will see some changes for the Fourth of July holiday.
Sun Tran routes 1 through 99, in addition to the Sun Link streetcar and Sun Van, will run on a Sunday schedule, according to a San Tran press release.
However, streetcar hours will be extended until 11 p.m. for the 9:15 p.m. firework show on “A” Mountain. The streetcar will run every 15 minutes between 6 and 11 p.m. For the streetcar route and other information, visit sunlinkstreetcar.com.
Sun Express routes 101X-204X will not be in operation. The Sun Shuttle fixed-route service and the Sahuarita/Green Valley Sun Shuttle Dial-a-Ride will also be out of service for the holiday.
Sun Shuttle’s ADA Dial-a-Ride service provided by Discount Cab and Oro Valley’s Sun Shuttle Dial-a-Ride will both offer service from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for ADA-qualified passengers only.
Customer service will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sun Van’s Reservation Center will be open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Special Services Office and the Sun Tran Administrative Office will both be closed.
Regular routes and hours will resume on July 5. For any further information, visit suntran.com or call 792-9222.
Also, parking will be free at three University of Arizona garages — Tyndall Garage, Main Gate Square Garage and Highland Garage.