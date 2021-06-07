Tucson cannabis coach helps medical marijuana users navigate a complicated landscape

“He kind of took me under his wing and taught me about whole plant medicine and how to make whole plant medicine,” Meeks says. “Once I figured that out, I started to change myself.”

The cannabis coach

Soon after that, Meeks had an encounter at a local dispensary with an elderly patient who seemed out of sorts.

"She comes back out with a little bag and she has that same scared to death look on her face," Meeks says. "So, I stopped her and I said, ‘Do you mind if I ask you, what are you going to do with that?’ And she said, ‘Oh, I don't know. My grandson, he puts it in a pipe for me.’”

That encounter helped Meeks realize there was an entire underserved market of individuals who, due to either ignorance of the subject or societal taboo, didn’t know where or who to turn to for advice in treating their symptoms.

“I thought, there ought to be a role for somebody to go in and help people buy their own medicine and they, you know, give them guidance and counseling on what to buy,” he says.

Now, Meeks, along with his wife Dorothy, helps medical marijuana patients throughout Southern Arizona and the country with everything from whole-plant medicine education to meeting patients at the dispensary.