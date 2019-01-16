The proposal to make Tucson a "Sanctuary City" has hit its first major setback long before organizers are done collecting signatures, with City Attorney Mike Rankin arguing that portions of the initiative "conflicts with Arizona law."
The eight-page memo, made public by the city, outlines a number of legal issues with the current language of the initiative.
Limiting circumstances under which police can ask about immigration status as proposed in the initiative language conflicts with the controversial SB1070, Rankin said. SB1070 requires local police officers to check a person’s immigration status while enforcing other laws if they suspect a person might be in the country illegally.
Prohibiting certain collaborations between city and federal agencies, another aspect of the initiative, would be equally difficult to enforce, Rankin said.
"As a practical matter, it is extremely unlikely that any of these federal agencies would consent to such an agreement. As a result, the effect of this provision would be that TPD could not collaborate with any of these federal law enforcement agencies in any joint law enforcement operation 'or similar endeavor,' regardless of the nature of that operation," wrote Rankin.
In the memo, Rankin said he provided the legal opinion for the purpose of evaluating the impact of the proposed ballot measure on the City, not to influence the outcome of an election.