Tucson drug dealers offered a clean slate in new strategy to combat overdoses

Pettey warned the invitees that TPD would "not tolerate drug dealing or violence in this neighborhood anymore," but that they were there that night surrounded by service providers, faith-based organizations, police and neighbors, because they were being given a chance.

"To make positive choices and turn your life around," Pettey said. "And we are going to support you if you make the right choices."

She pointed at a white board at the front of the room with a series of nine mug shots, all of neighborhood drug dealers with prior convictions or a history of violence who had been arrested and recently sentenced. Pettey told the six invitees — none identified as violent offenders — they'd be facing a similar outcome if they didn't make the right choice.

"We care about you and we are concerned about you. But understand this: Continued involvement in drugs and crime will result in negative consequences," she said. "You will not get this opportunity again. I urge you and encourage you to make a good choice."

The chief of the Pima County Attorney Office's Narcotics Bureau spoke after Pettey, telling the attendees about the strength of the case built against them, which could result in up to 10 years in prison.