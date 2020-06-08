Tucson Electric Power gets an earful about how to cut greenhouse gases

“It’s clear that doing earlier retirements gets you among the best results, as far as cumulative emissions reductions,” Bahr said.

Another proposal, from Corporation Commission staff, would require 80% to 100% “clean” energy for TEP by 2050, and 50% renewable energy by 2030. Another set of draft rules before the commission would require 45% renewable energy by 2035.

Another proposal from large industrial TEP customers would have them buy power — type not specified — on the open market instead of from the utility.

Western Resource Advocates made two proposals, to reduce utility emissions by 60% and 70%, respectively, from 2005 levels by 2035.

Overall, utility spokesman Barrios said this resource plan will require TEP to “consider a variety of conditions that can’t be predicted with certainty. Will customers’ energy needs remain flat or grow in the future? Will the cost of natural gas remain low or increase in the future? And how might these combinations of conditions affect customers’ bills?”

Other speakers at the May 20 workshop said the utility must always rely on a robust mix of energy sources.