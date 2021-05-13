 Skip to main content
Tucson experiences first 100-degree day Thursday
Tucson Sugar Skulls offensive lineman Brandon Haskin sprays some cool water on his head during a midday scrimmage at Kino Sports Complex. The Old Pueblo reached 100 degrees on Thursday afternoon.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

Tucson had its first 100-degree high temperature Thursday afternoon — a bit earlier than the average for the first triple-digit day, the National Weather Service reported.

The 100-degree mark was reached at 3:58 p.m. at the airport, the agency said, making it the seventh time it’s reached that temperature on May 13. The date is now tied for most occurrences on one day along with June 2 and June 6.

This year’s mark also was reached two weeks later than in 2020.

However, it remains weeks ahead of the earliest 100-degree day reached on April 19, 1989.

The NWS in analyzing data from 1895 to 2020 found Tucson’s average date for the first experience with 100-degree temperatures is May 25.

The latest first triple-digit day was set on June 22, 1905, the agency said.

Meteorologist Carl Cerniglia, said “The ongoing forecast for the summer months is for temperatures to be warmer than normal. When you look at the monthly averages in the months that have gone by it should end up being warmer than normal.”

In 2020, Tucson experienced 180 days of 100-degree temperatures, far exceeding the average of 68 days, Cerniglia said.

“You can tell that ended up being the warmest summer on record, so that was quite the exceptional year,” Cerniglia said.

“Hopefully we don’t break that record.”

Friday’s high in Tucson should flirt with 100 degrees, but the weekend will be in the mid-90s, before a slight cooling trend arrives Monday, with highs then in the 80s, according to the NWS.

