Tucson family's Christmas tradition: Hundreds of gifts for needy families in Nogales

It got stressful at times, she says, but once she saw the children’s reaction when receiving the gifts, all of the effort was worth it.

“I sometimes forget what it’s for and then seeing their face, everything just, it doesn’t even matter because they’re just so happy with the simplest things,” the daughter said.

She said the children they sponsor sometimes ask for simple everyday things like shoes, socks or warm clothes. Such simple requests, she said, provide perspective to her own life.

Janneth said she’s grateful to see her children are still involved and eager to help every year.

“It was good to see them know that this is sort of part of the culture that we formed as a family,” she said, “making sure that during Christmas everyone, not just them, has something, some way of being able to celebrate the holidays and that we can bring joy to a family who’s not as blessed as we are.”

Each of her five children sponsored at least two letters and helped track down other letters that matched donations.

“I think there’s just really an incredible amount of joy and peace that I feel in my heart to see that they really have such good hearts,” Janneth said.