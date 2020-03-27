Tucson mayor orders closure of "non-essential" services due to coronavirus spread

Mayor Regina Romero said late Friday she is ordering the temporary closure of all "non-essential" services in Tucson — as they are defined by Gov. Doug Ducey — to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The order says non-essential businesses must close by 8 a.m. Saturday, March 28, and remain closed through at least April 17.
Romero said she is also strongly advising, but not ordering, that places like hair, nail salon, spas and barber shops be shuttered during that period, even though Ducey has listed "personal hygiene services" among services he considers essential.
The mayor is recommending that they close "because they involve human interactions" that conflict with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on social distancing.
The mayor also issued an advisory that Tucsonans stay home "except as may be needed to address essential needs,'' like getting food and prescriptions, fresh air and going to work if employed in an essential function.
Tucson's mayor did not go as far as her counterpart in Flagstaff, Mayor Coral Evans, who issued a proclamation Thursday shuttering hair salons, beauty parlors and "similar businesses.''
Evans' order set the stage for a possible showdown with Ducey since his list calls personal hygiene services essential.
Romero said she believes some of the businesses that Ducey defined as essential are truly "not in fact critical or essential during this pandemic emergency.''
But Romero, rather than challenge the governor, instead only "strongly advises'' that they close.
Romero, a Democrat, has been critical of the Republican governor and his failure to issue any sort of "stay at home'' orders. But she said Friday that she has to "respect the governor's executive order.''
"I don't want to make it into a political stance,'' she said, making it clear she does not want any possible legal challenge that could cost the city money from state revenue sharing.
"Right now is not the right time to get into a legal fight with the governor or the Legislature,'' Romero said.
“Although these are painful decisions, we have a moral obligation to do what is in the best interest of our residents and protect public health," she said. “After consulting with my colleagues on the City Council, the city manager, city attorney, medical professionals, small businesses, and other stakeholders, I have determined that these actions are necessary to protect public health."
Here is the list Ducey issued this week of "essential services":
• Health-care and public-health operations, including hospitals, public health entities, distributors of personal protective equipment and biotechnology companies;
• Human services operations, including those that provide services for the elderly, those with developmental disabilities, foster children, adopted children and the homeless;
• Infrastructure operations, including food production, utility operators, construction and internet providers;
• Government functions, including first responders, emergency management personnel, 911 operators, child protection staff, welfare providers and more;
• Business operations, including grocery and medicine providers and outdoor recreation;
• Organizations that provide charitable and social services, including religious and secular nonprofit organizations and food banks;
• Media organizations, including newspapers, television, radio and other media services;
• Gas stations and other transportation-related businesses;
• Financial institutions, including banks and credit unions;
• Hardware and supply stores;
• Critical trades, including plumbers, electricians, cleaning, sanitation, HVAC and security staff;
• Mail, post, shipping and logistics;
• Education institutions, including public and private K-12 schools, universities and research entities;
• Laundry services;
• Restaurants for consumption off-premises;
• Supplies distributors that enable telework and work from home and those that supply essential businesses;
• Transportation, including airlines, taxis, and ride-sharing;
• Home-based and care services, including for seniors and those with developmental disabilities;
• Residential facilities and shelters, including those for children, seniors or at-risk populations;
• Professional services, including legal, real estate and accounting services;
• Day care centers for "essential'' employees exempted though the order;
• Manufacturers, distribution and producers of supply chain-critical products;
• Hotels and motels;
• Funeral services.
