A man was killed at an east side apartment complex Tuesday night, officials say.
About 10 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to reports of shots fired at The Place at Twenty-Two Apartments, 8485 E. 22nd Street near South Camino Seco, Tucson police spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan said.
When officers arrived, they were able to find a vehicle in the middle of the parking lot, not in a parking space.
A man, who was in the driver's side of the car, was shot, Dugan said.
The man, estimated to be in his early 20s, was taken to a hospital where he died shortly after.
No suspects are currently in custody and no other information has been released.
Anyone with further information is asked to call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.
This is the second homicide investigation that occurred overnight. In a separate incident, a woman was found dead on the north side.