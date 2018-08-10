The woman found in a midtown wash by a passing bicyclist Wednesday has been identified by Tucson police.
Alane Reyes, 34, was found in the 1700 block of North Frances Boulevard, near North Rosemont Boulevard and East Pima Street by the bicyclist Wednesday morning.
It is possible she fell into running water, said Sgt. Pete Dugan, a police spokesman, but detectives have not determined how she ended up in the wash.
She was reported missing during a rainy Tuesday night after family members tracked her phone to her vehicle two miles away from the wash.
Reyes' body showed no obvious signs of trauma, which led detectives to believe no foul play was involved.
The investigation is ongoing.
A GoFundMe page has been set up by the family.