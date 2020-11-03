Tucson police investigating attack reportedly involving Trump supporters that was caught on video

"It would be nice if some witnesses could shed some light on what I was doing. ....I remember being chased by a man that screamed 'you want to hit my truck?!'"

"Then I was jumped by several people," he wrote.

According to a comment on the Reddit post, the man who was beaten allegedly walked across Alvernon between vehicles in a Trump truck caravan and hit one of the trucks with a flashlight he was carrying. Then the men in the caravan went after the man who hit the truck and beat him.

Magos said the case is active, and aggravated assault detectives and officers in the Midtown Division are investigating the incident.

The man who was beaten is in his early 30s. He reported to police that he was assaulted by a group of men and that he was injured, said Magos. He said the man’s injuries to his face, head and upper body were not life-threatening. He was taken by ambulance to Tucson Medical Center, treated and released.

Investigators talked to witnesses, and no suspects were found at the scene, Magos said.

