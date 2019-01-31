A man suffered life-threating injuries when hit by a vehicle in midtown Tucson Thursday night, police say.
At about 10:15, Tucson police were called to the collision at Craycroft Road and Beverly Street, near the 22nd Street intersection, said Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson police spokesman.
Officers found the man unconscious in the roadway. Dugan said he was not in a crosswalk when the crash occurred.
The driver remained at the scene.
Northbound Craycroft is closed from Beverly to 22nd Street, Dugan said.
No further information has been released.